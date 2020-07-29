Haikyuu season 4: Release, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

- Advertisement -

Haruichi Furudate is the man behind the idea of such a fantastic Japanese Shonen Manga series, Haikyuu. Both the anime and the manga got a lot of popularity and people just enjoyed watching both. The show basically revolves around the lives of players. The way the athletes have to put their physical as well as mental efforts always to stay fit and healthy. And it also touches their personal lives and the way they tend to manage all their responsibilities as a sportsperson keeping their personal lives too in consideration.

When will Haikyuu season 4 arrive?

Haikyuu has successfully streamed its three interesting seasons and there’s excitement prevailing in the fans for the fourth season. All the fourteen episodes of the fourth season were supposed to strike the screens in July this year. However, the coronavirus is the reason why things didn’t happen as per the plans of the shoemakers. And as we all know the production of an anime series consumes a lot of time, hard work and teamwork. So considering all these three requirements, there may be further delays in the production.

Thirteen episodes of the fourth season have been released in the month of January this year. And as the thirteenth episode concluded, the audience got to see a poster that had ‘to be continued’ written on it. However, the release date hasn’t been announced by any official authority right now but there’s news buzzing around the internet that season 4 will continue from the fourteenth episode in October 2020. But for now you can watch the available 13 episodes of season 4 on Crunchyroll. The channel shows the Japanese version of it with the Japanese language but there are subtitles available for English people to understand. And for people who want it in the English language, they can always avail it at Netflix.

Haikyuu season 4 plot

The show revolves around a short heightened young boy Shoyo Hinata who wants to become a famous volleyball player. Now in the fourth season we might get to see whether his dreams turn out to be true or not?