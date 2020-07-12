Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Everything Fans Need To Know About The Series

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2

Haikyuu!! Is a Japanese shōnen manga series that follows the tale of Shōyō Hinata. A young boy determined to become a volleyball player regardless of his height. The sports humour is available to watch on netflix.com.

We need more!

The first episode of the two-parter season four aired on January 10, 2020, and is a sequel to the season that aired to December 9, 2016, from October 7, 2016. The second half of season four was due to be released in July of 2020 but has been postponed.

As we could see, a gap remains between season four and season three. This is common on account of the complicated and intense nature of this artwork. Series tend to take time to grow because every frame has to be carefully drafted. This may be one of the reasons why the second half of this season has been postponed.

Furthermore, as we are aware, the coronavirus pandemic has set a halt to the daily life and livelihood of everyone. As of now, launch dates haven’t been announced, but we are confident the 12 episodes next half is well underway and should be here in no time.

What do we know?

As of now, we all know the dubbing cast which will be returning will include Tobio Kageyama Kaito Ishikawa Ayumu Murase, Yu Hayashi, Miyu Irino, and Satoshi Hino.

The next half will begin in the episode of the season.

Catch up

Season 3 finished in its tenth instalment,”The Volleyball Idiots.” The event is centred on the last few moments of the set of the game between Shiratorizawa Academy and Karasuno High.

Karasuno leads the match and plots a strategy that included every participant positioning as planned by Tsukishima Kei, to confuse the opposing team. This lands the team a win at the final match beating against the best powerhouse volleyball team from the Miyagi area and moving to qualify onto the nationals. This ordeal unveils gasps and tears of disbelief, joy, disappointment, and grief.

Satori reveals that he will be quitting cooperating after school and would be cheering on for Ushijima. He will pursue a career as a professional player together with the national team of the country.