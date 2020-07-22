HAIKYUU!! Season 4, Episode 14: Release Date, Storyline And All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu is a sports-themed Japanese Manga Series, aimed mostly at the young, teenaged audience. The show is written and illustrated by Haruichu Furudate and is currently directed by Masako Satō. The series was aired on the Japan News Network (JNN) about the 6th of April 2014. Haikyuu boasts of an IMDb score of 8.7 that is large and so!

Haikyuu! Season 4 Episode 14- Release Date:

This season the first 13 episodes of the year have been aired till April. The next area of the season was scheduled to be released from the second week of July. But the release was delayed. It is now rumored that the fourteenth episode is going to be published in October 2020.

Plot

The trip to the top last of the Karasuno boys’ team ended with the match. By spiking the ball, the final points were scored by Hinata, but the entire team needed to come together to conquer among three aces, Wakatoshi Ushijima, number one in Miyagi Prefecture and the team members of their rival across Japan.

Since Chapter 205 that the manga has been with that win won by Karasuno, as with previous seasons, the first half of Haikyuu Season 4’s focus will be on preparation. A practice match against a team named Date Tech will be one of the highlights.

The second Haikyuu Season 4 act is likely to match with Volume 26 Chapter 230: Warfront. The group gets in the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium into the National Volleyball High School Championships. Karasuno’s first game will be against Tsubakihara Academy, the Kanagawa Prefecture’s next delegate.