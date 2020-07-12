Home Corona Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 879 positive coronavirus
Corona

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 879 positive coronavirus

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

Ahmedabad:

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 879 positive coronavirus instances on Sunday, which pushed its total tally to 41,897, the health department said.

With the passing of 13 more COVID-19 patients, the fatality count rose to 2,047, it said.

Surat reported 251 new instances, the highest in the country, followed by Ahmedabad in 172, and Vadodara at 75.

For this, Surat’s case count rose to 8,372, which of Ahmedabad to 23,095, the department said in a release.

One of other districts, Rajkot and Bhavnagar reported 46 new cases each, Junagadh 42, Gandhinagar 29, Surendranagar 21, Morbi 19, Amreli, Kheda and Valsad 16 each, Bharuch 14, Banaskantha 13, Anand and Navsari 11 each, Panchmahal 10, Dahod nine and Kutch seven, it said.

Also Read:   COVID-19 lockdowns Has Affected Ethanol Production

The number of recovered patients at the state grew to 29,189 after 513 were discharged on Sunday. The country currently has 10,661 busy cases.

Also Read:   Big News Of COVID-19 : A Game-Changing Coronavirus Medication is Currently Here

The status of as many as 67 patients is vital, while of 10,594 other people is stable.

Of the 13 fatalities on Sunday, Surat reported the highest five, Ahmedabad four, Junagadh two, and Kheda and Rajkot one each.

The death count in Ahmedabad rose to 1,519, while in Surat, it attained 318.

Out of the complete 513 patients discharged from the country Sunday, 172 were in Ahmedabad and 138 at Surat. The number of recovered cases in Ahmedabad has gone around 17,822 and in Surat to 4,967.

Also Read:   One Of The Scary Reasons: COVID-19 May Cause Strokes And Heart Attacks

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Favorable cases: 41,897, new cases: 879, deaths: 2,047, discharged: 29,189, busy cases: 10,661 and people tested so far: 4,64,646

- Advertisement -
Nitu Jha

Must Read

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 879 positive coronavirus

Corona Nitu Jha -
Ahmedabad: Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 879 positive coronavirus instances on Sunday, which pushed its total tally to 41,897, the health department said. With...
Read more

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal Live Stream, How To Watch? Card, TV channel And Results

Entertainment Kumar Saurabh -
Fight night is filled with choices, as UFC 251 live stream is in the prelims, together with the card, through the ancient prelims. ItFight...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan shared his medical state via Twitter

Celebrities Nitu Jha -
Amitabh Bachchan shared his medical state via Twitter, where he said that he's hospitalized. Significant B also shared that his family and team members have...
Read more

Oppo R15 Gets ColorOS 7 Update With Android 10

Technology Sweety Singh -
Oppo has revealed the timeline when most of its devices will get new ColorOS update. The company shared the details via this tweet, which mentions...
Read more

Linux Malware To Be Killed By Microsoft

Technology Sweety Singh -
Microsoft has unveiled a new threat detection service that it hopes can greatly improve security protection on Linux systems.
Also Read:   China Covered Up The Severity Of COVID-19
The company notes that such threats can often...
Read more

Vivo X50 Series To Launch In India On July 16

Technology Sweety Singh -
After weeks of teasers, the Vivo X50 series will finally launch in India on July 16. Looking at the lineup, it will mark the company's return...
Read more

Three pixel phones coming in 2020

Entertainment Nitesh Jha -
The Pixel 5’s announce go out with is a number of months away.But Google has it seems that leaked every one the formal produce....
Read more

Best Home Workout Apps Of 2020

Lifestyle Sweety Singh -
Stay strong and flexible if you can't get to the gym
Also Read:   One Of The Scary Reasons: COVID-19 May Cause Strokes And Heart Attacks
Home workout apps are a great way to get moving when you're unable to...
Read more

5 Star Wars Stories That Can Be Games

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons, we’ve started to get excited about Star Wars games again. But if the Star Wars...
Read more

Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date Really Dead? Click To know Plot, Cast And More!

Netflix Alok Chand -
Anime has defied expectations and gone into the domain of art. Violet Evergarden's animation has proved that true. The show, produced by Kyoto Animations,...
Read more
© World Top Trend