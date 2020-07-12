- Advertisement -

Ahmedabad:

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 879 positive coronavirus instances on Sunday, which pushed its total tally to 41,897, the health department said.

With the passing of 13 more COVID-19 patients, the fatality count rose to 2,047, it said.

Surat reported 251 new instances, the highest in the country, followed by Ahmedabad in 172, and Vadodara at 75.

For this, Surat’s case count rose to 8,372, which of Ahmedabad to 23,095, the department said in a release.

One of other districts, Rajkot and Bhavnagar reported 46 new cases each, Junagadh 42, Gandhinagar 29, Surendranagar 21, Morbi 19, Amreli, Kheda and Valsad 16 each, Bharuch 14, Banaskantha 13, Anand and Navsari 11 each, Panchmahal 10, Dahod nine and Kutch seven, it said.

The number of recovered patients at the state grew to 29,189 after 513 were discharged on Sunday. The country currently has 10,661 busy cases.

The status of as many as 67 patients is vital, while of 10,594 other people is stable.

Of the 13 fatalities on Sunday, Surat reported the highest five, Ahmedabad four, Junagadh two, and Kheda and Rajkot one each.

The death count in Ahmedabad rose to 1,519, while in Surat, it attained 318.

Out of the complete 513 patients discharged from the country Sunday, 172 were in Ahmedabad and 138 at Surat. The number of recovered cases in Ahmedabad has gone around 17,822 and in Surat to 4,967.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Favorable cases: 41,897, new cases: 879, deaths: 2,047, discharged: 29,189, busy cases: 10,661 and people tested so far: 4,64,646