Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Some Other Info

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had practically come to an end with Avengers: Endgame’ and the death of this beloved Tony Stark aka Iron Man, it is far from being over. With numerous releases scheduled within the next two decades, MCU is all set to pack a punch with much more action and more play. Among all of the releases is the return of Star-Lord, which will once more be viewed exploring galaxies with his troop at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Read on to discover everything more about this MCU veteran’s return.

Release Date

Vol.3 was supposed to be among the first movies of MCU’s Phase 4. But on account of the outbreak, the initial release dates of all the upcoming Marvel movies have changed. It was highly anticipated that the Vol. 3 will find a release date in 2022. However, for the time being, nothing could be confirmed regarding a genuine release date. It can get a slot at 2022 or 2023.

Cast

One of the best things about the Guardians of the Galaxy movies is their wide array of characters and the character arcs. The figures and the various cast have a location of its own in every Marvel fan’s heart. Chris Pratt will return as the happy-go-lucky Star-Lord/Peter Quill. Gamora, who expired in Avengers: Endgame and is alive from a previous timeline, will return in Vol. 3.

Zoe Saldana will reprise her role as Gamora. Dave Bautista (like Drax), Pom Klementieff (as Mantis), Karen Gillan (as Nebula) will be back as well. Chris Hemsworth (as Thor) can be possibly back in addition to the newest group member.

Plot

Vol. 3 will certainly stick to the trails as an aftermath of Endgame. After getting killed by Thanos from the original timeline, Gamora was straight back from a past timeline. But she decided to evaporate after the great battle with Thanos.

So the film will dive into this fresh Gamora’s character and her relationships with the team members, Star-Lord in particular. An entire character arc of Rocket is also exceptionally expected. Fans can get to see more of Ayesha (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and a new character called Adam Warlock too. Prepare for brand new friendships, new enemies, and a great deal of adventure.