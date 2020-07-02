Home Top Stories Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 new updates from Kevin Bacon
Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 new updates from Kevin Bacon

By- Anish Yadav
A Kevin Bacon is a beloved celebrity who slipped to global fame in the 1980s and continues to appear in all kinds of movies and TV shows. To the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Quill, he is even more important. Since Quill was taken from Earth at a young age, he had a narrow window of pop culture exposure, resulting in Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, speaking about Bacon with reverence at Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War. Given the Marvel movies are, it is not surprising that these references have been caught by Kevin Bacon. Here’s what he had to say about these while plugging his new film, You Should Have Left: I mean there was the mention from Guardians that I thought was pretty wonderful. I didn’t know anything about it and then I went and sat at somebody and the movie theater said to me, ‘Have you seen that movie yet?’ I said, no, I’m going but I have not seen it.’ I am sitting in the movie theater and I am thinking,’ Wow, that’s some shout out!’

It is a high honor indeed. In case you require a refresher, throughout Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill educated Gamora concerning the”legend” of Footloose, which watched that the hero, Kevin Bacon, instructing a whole city of”people with sticks up their butts” which dance was fantastic. And dancing proved to be a useful distraction.

Subsequently in Avengers: Infinity War, Drax mentioned the”dance-off to rescue the world” facing Iron Man and Spider-Man, leading to the latter questioning when that was like what went down in Footloose. When Star-Lord replied in the affirmative and asked when it was”still the best picture ever,” Spidey tritely responded, “It was.” Maybe not, Peter Parker, but it is definitely a classic.

All-in-all, Kevin Bacon outlined the shoutouts to him in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War as”cool” while talking with Comicbook.com. Considering well-versed Peter Quill is currently in’80s pop culture (well, everything up until 1988, the year that Yondu snatched him up), it seems sensible that he would be quite so enamored Bacon, although he has still missed out to a sizable chunk of the actor’s filmography, including Tremors, Flatliners, a couple of Good Men and Apollo 13.

It’s also worth mentioning that although Kevin Bacon hasn’t set foot at the MCU however, he has worked with director James Gunn on the 2010 superhero comedy Super, which co-starred Rainn Wilson and Ellen Page. Bacon also includes some funny book adaptation experience under his belt playing with Sebastian Shaw at X-Men: First Class. If there comes a time when he decides to join the MCU, assuming he does a cameo as himself, it would be interesting what character he would bring about life.

In terms of the huge screen Guardians of the Galaxy, we last saw after Avengers: Endgame them departing Earth with Thor and heading off to parts unknown. Based on Groot’s voice actor, Vin Diesel, some, if none of the Guardians will appear at Thor: Love and Thunder, however, these characters will stage the spotlight back on themselves for Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3. So when will the threequel come out? That’s hard to say, but continue checking with CinemaBlend for any news about a release date and other upgrades on Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s progress. For now, it is possible to find out what other Marvel movies are on the way with our handy guide.

