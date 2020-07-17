Gta 6: Release Date And What Are The Rumors About The Game? Are They True?

- Advertisement -

The Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be in its development stage. Is the rumor true? Find out the details below.

Till now the game’s development studio, Rockstar Games hasn’t revealed any such news about the game’s development yet. Thus, there isn’t any confirmation of the game’s development from their side. But there are various reports that hint that the Grand Theft Auto 6 is under development.

GTA 5 was launched years ago with the launch of PlayStation 3. Ever since then the gamers are waiting for a new installment of the game. The game was also available on the Xbox 360 generation of consoles. And GTA 5 was successful and loved by fans. However, there’s always a scope of improvement. Especially when the previous game of this franchise was a superhit, expectations of the fans from GTA 6 has increased.

When will GTA 6 release?

As we all know, PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X is gonna launch soon. Thus, there are probabilities that the Rockstar studio may have good news. The developers might bring GTA 6 with the launch of these gadgets. But these are just predictions, no official announcement has been done in this regard.

What are the rumors about the game? Are they true?

Although there’s not much official information released by the makers of the game, the internet is full of gossips and predictions regarding the game’s launch and features. Have a look at what the world is talking about.

The biggest rumor buzzing around the internet is that announcements regarding the production of GTA 6 will be done by the end of this year. Whereas, the final release is expected to happen in 2021. However, the rumor should not be trusted because Rockstar announced that it is going to launch an expanded version of GTA 5 in the upcoming year. Thus, GTA 6 can’t release at the same time. And we should also not ignore the delay that the pandemic is putting on their way.

According to our predictions, GTA 6 would reach the screens sometime in between March 2023 to March 2024. However, if there will be an update from the developers we will surely notify that to you. So stay tuned.