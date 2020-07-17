Home Gaming Gta 6: Release Date And What Are The Rumors About The Game?...
Gaming

Gta 6: Release Date And What Are The Rumors About The Game? Are They True?

By- Mugdha Singh
- Advertisement -

The Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be in its development stage. Is the rumor true? Find out the details below.

Till now the game’s development studio, Rockstar Games hasn’t revealed any such news about the game’s development yet. Thus, there isn’t any confirmation of the game’s development from their side. But there are various reports that hint that the Grand Theft Auto 6 is under development.

GTA 5 was launched years ago with the launch of PlayStation 3. Ever since then the gamers are waiting for a new installment of the game. The game was also available on the Xbox 360 generation of consoles. And GTA 5 was successful and loved by fans. However, there’s always a scope of improvement. Especially when the previous game of this franchise was a superhit, expectations of the fans from GTA 6 has increased.

When will GTA 6 release?

As we all know, PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X is gonna launch soon. Thus, there are probabilities that the Rockstar studio may have good news. The developers might bring GTA 6 with the launch of these gadgets. But these are just predictions, no official announcement has been done in this regard.

What are the rumors about the game? Are they true?

Although there’s not much official information released by the makers of the game, the internet is full of gossips and predictions regarding the game’s launch and features. Have a look at what the world is talking about.

The biggest rumor buzzing around the internet is that announcements regarding the production of GTA 6 will be done by the end of this year. Whereas, the final release is expected to happen in 2021. However, the rumor should not be trusted because Rockstar announced that it is going to launch an expanded version of GTA 5 in the upcoming year. Thus, GTA 6 can’t release at the same time. And we should also not ignore the delay that the pandemic is putting on their way.

According to our predictions, GTA 6 would reach the screens sometime in between March 2023 to March 2024. However, if there will be an update from the developers we will surely notify that to you. So stay tuned.

Also Read:   Gta 6 Release Date, What Should You Know about Storymode, controls and what about Gameplay?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Diablo 4: Launch Date, Gameplay, Camera Angle And Everything You Know So Far
Mugdha Singh

Must Read

Gta 6: Release Date And What Are The Rumors About The Game? Are They True?

Gaming Mugdha Singh -
The Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be in its development stage. Is the rumor true? Find out the details below. Till now the...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Sex Education Season 3 is going to be intensely remarkable compared to the past two seasons. The avid lovers of Sex Education are very...
Read more

Teen Mom 2: Here Are All The Details Regarding It

TV Series Sunidhi -
Teen Mom 2 is an American reality television series that premiered on January 11, 2011, on MTV. It follows the lives of Jenelle Evans,...
Read more

What We Do In The Shadows Season 3: Here Are All The Details Regarding It

TV Series Aryan Singh -
What We Do in the Shadows is an American comedy horror television series that has been created for FX. The show has been created...
Read more

Netflix Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Current News

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
After getting an overwhelming response for its season four of those Netflix Original Money Heist, founder Álex Pina recently confirmed that he's started working...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5 Release Date, What All Updates We Have To Know

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Sherlock Season 5 is yet to get an official renewal update. The season is not canceled and there is a possibility of making it....
Read more

Extraction 2: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

Movies Aryan Singh -
Extraction is an American action thriller movie which has been written by Joe Russo. Extraction is based on a graphic novel named Ciudad which...
Read more

The Last OG Season 4: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

TV Series Aryan Singh -
The Last OG is an American comedy-thriller television series that has been created for TBS. The television series has been created by Jordan Peele...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And All Updates?

Netflix Badshah Dhiraj -
OUTER BANKS season 2 may be on the cards fans fell in love with all the throw of the very first show. When will...
Read more

MIRZAPUR SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND ALL UPDATES

Amazon Prime Sunidhi -
Mirzapur Season 2 is the maximum anticipated internet series release of 2020 in India. After an amazing first season on Amazon Prime Video, the...
Read more
© World Top Trend