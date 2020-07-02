GTA 6 Release Date? All You need to know.

- Advertisement -

GTA 6 : OUR AMERICAN DREAM ?

The grand theft auto is the adventure game we grew up with this. GTA’s Vice city, San andreas, GTA 5 etc are the games which we have played at least once in our lifetime. We have always craved for opening new and upgraded weapons. Now the rockstars are coming back with their sixth version of the game. Honestly speaking we need to wait a lot for this.

Be it the posters or the graphics, both are amazing and it’s really tough to stay away from the game. The upcoming version will be played on PS5 and Xbox series X.

GTA 6 : RELEASE DATE ?

Perhaps Rock star is not going to launch the game before late 2022 or early 2023. GTA remained the teen hood emotion of us. It is really very tough to hold but the game is in the early stage of development so we need to wait.

GTA 6 : Come back of GTA5

Sony announced that the game is making its comeback by half of 2021 on PS5. The game is going to be expanded in visual graphics or feature range and improvements in performance. We can expect all over efficient up-gradation in the game.

GTA 6 : Storyline

Three playable male characters were rendered for GTA 5. Although it featured key female side-characters, there was no option to play them. Therre are certain theories what GTA 6 could feature, They are:-

A female lead character for the first time in its GTA series with playable other characters. Another is that GTA 6’s plot will be more sci-fi than the other games in the series, with one of the game’s mechanics allowing time travel. An additional theory is that GTA 6 will feature a map that consists of all 52 North American states, instead of one city.

One thing is for sure that we are going to have some awesome cars of the real world in GTA 6 !