Grey’s Anatomy Season 17: Coronavirus plot confirmed and expected release date, every plot and cast details we know so far

Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for Season 17. Fans are hyped for the return of this Medical drama in the aftermath of the Pandemic.

Show’s big cast includes Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Karev, Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce, Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. Andrew DeLuca.

Grey’s Anatomy’s response to the Pandemic

Grey’s Anatomy, showrunner Krista Vernoff vocally supported and helped needy during the pandemic.

“They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well.

“We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

It’s confirmed Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 will address Coronavirus.

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the biggest Medical drama. It is now confirmed that the series will undergo a big change in the plot. It will address Coronavirus Pandemic.

“It’s more going to affect Grey’s in the fall, like we had built to a finale that we didn’t get to shoot. We didn’t get to shoot the last four episodes, so for sure what we were planning to do is changing, and we want to keep some of it and some of it’s going to change. We’re not going to do a bombing on Station 19’s finale and then do it on Grey’s [next season].”

“No, we can’t do that. We can’t just pick up with the plan that we had for the finale as the premiere. I don’t think that’s gonna work,”

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is ready to battle COVID 19. Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Krista Vernoff confirmed that

“We’re going to address this pandemic for sure,” said of the show’s plans for season 17. “There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 plot

Vernoff revealed the news during the “Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going” panel on Emmys.com.

“Every year, we have doctors come and tell us their stories, and usually they’re telling their funniest or craziest stories. This year, it has felt more like therapy,” she explained. “The doctors come in and we’re the first people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having. They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale, and they’re talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for. And that’s been one of our big conversations about Owen, is that he’s actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren’t.”

“I feel like our show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories”