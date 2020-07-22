Home Hollywood "Greyhound" and similar movies to watch
"Greyhound" and similar movies to watch

By- Akanksha
‘Greyhound’ is a movie that is based on C.S. Forester’s novel ‘The Good Shepherd’.

The movie is a drama, and war thriller. However, unlike most war movies, ‘Greyhound’ sets itself apart by being a naval thriller. The setup of this movie is in the early days of American involvement in the Second World War.

The movie revolves around a convoy of 37 ships that attempts to cross the North Atlantic during the war. The battle of the nation and inner demons, the character of Krause is well played by Tom Hanks.

Few similar movies like this:

DUNKIRK

The most incredible movie in its genre, a masterpiece created by Christopher Nolan. The film is also set during the Second World War and revolves around the evacuation of various Allied soldiers from the titular town. This movie is a great experience of cinematography and engrossing background scores of all time.

Master and Commander

An adaptation of three novels in the Aubrey-Maturin series by Patrick O’Brien.

It follows the character of Jack Aubrey who is a British captain of HMS Surprise. He pushes his crew to their very limits in the pursuit of a French war vessel despite his ship being damaged. The movie stars Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, and James D’Arcy in leading roles.

‘Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World’ is yet another naval warfare movie (in this list which comprises of mostly naval war films) that is the 2003 production is set during the Napoleonic wars.

The Hunt For Red October

An extremely entertaining movie featuring the popular character, Jack Ryan. Based on Tom Clancy’s novel of the same name, the film revolves around the prominent CIA analyst character as he attempts to locate a Soviet nuclear submarine before it defects. The film stars Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin in leading roles, providing even more reasons to watch it.

The Enemy Below

‘The Enemy Below’ is also a naval warfare movie based on the Second World War but one which focuses revolves around an American destroyer escort and a German U-boat captain during the Second World War. Going up against each other, the two begin to respect each other’s tactical skills.

