Greenleaf Season 5: Release Date To Premiere This August On Netflix Who Is Returning?

Greenleaf is a mystery drama made by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and produced by the talented Oprah Winfrey herself. The show has been rated among the most significant shows till now of OWN. And this led to Netflix, the online giant acquiring the series due to the success it has garnered for its global audience.

Greenleaf Season 5 Releasing On Netflix?

Netflix tries to make it accessible for the audience, thus maintaining its mark and keeps an eye on film and every web show. OWN has launched the period of Greenleaf, which will be shortly to conclude. And now we’ve got some excellent news as Netflix is gearing up for season five’s launch.

Expected Release Date Of Greenleaf Season 5 On Netflix

No exact release date has been revealed yet, but it’s been hinted to broadcast it. As we enter into August, and not many days are left. This raises our excitement levels, and we can’t wait whether they get solved or not and what puzzles come out.

The Storyline Of Greenleaf Season 5

The show takes us into the Greenleaf family’s lives, who are trying to hide their deepest secrets by wearing the family’s mask. They must maintain their church, which comprises both African- Americans. The show keeps you hooked throughout, and you’re going to appreciate it; I must recommend it.

Cast In Greenleaf Season 5

The show stars some talented and fabulous celebrities. They include;

Keith David,

Lynn Whitfield,

Merle Dandridge,

Desiree Ross,

Lamman Rucker,

Tye White, and Several other supporting artists.

Although the makers have not formally confirmed anything regarding these actors’ comeback, they are anticipated to return for the new season. Since you know who is a part of it, In case you’ve already watched it on OWN, do not spill the beans. Ssshhh!!!