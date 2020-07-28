Google’s Undersea Net cable will connect the UK, US, and Spain.

- Advertisement -

Google unveils new transatlantic undersea Net cable.

Google’s brand new submarine Undersea Net cable will connect the UK, the US, and Spain.

Google has announced it is building a new undersea web cable connecting the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

Once assembled, the web cable is now the fifth in Google’s expanding roster. Currently composed of Dunant, Curie, Equiano, and Junior – built to improve the durability.

The new undersea net cable has been called Grace Hopper; after the computer scientist responsible for programming language COBOL. It will also be the first laid between the USA and UK since 2003.

The project will function to knit the Google Cloud area in Madrid. With the company’s broader international infrastructure and marks the initial investment of Google in a submarine cable docking in Spain.

Approximately 380 undersea cables carry over 99.5percent of all transoceanic data now, running for 750,000 kilometers across the ocean floor. These fiber optic cables join the massive data centers that support cloud behemoths. Such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and – in this case – Google Cloud.

In response to ever-increasing power requirements, manage, and the planet’s technology giants have taken it on themselves to finance undersea cabling projects.

“Personal subsea cables permit us to plan effectively to the future capacity demands of our customers and customers worldwide. It puts in a layer of safety beyond what’s available on the public internet,” explained the firm.

Grace Hopper will boast a whopping 16 fiber pairs

over any cable in use now. For instance, the current fastest cable (jointly owned by Microsoft and Facebook) contains eight fiber pairs. Google attained record rates of 26.2Tb per second last year.

Google’s brand new cable will also harness new optical fiber switching techniques to boost reliability. Google allowing the organization to”better transfer traffic around outages.” The undersea net cable will be the first of its type to utilize the technologies. Google says it’s currently looking forward to integrating into programs going forward.

The project is set to be completed by 2022. However, as Google knows all too well from its experience with the Pacific Light Cable Network. Global projects of this scale have a habit of encountering obstacles.