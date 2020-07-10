- Advertisement -

Google Printed a”Hey Google” Smart Home Summit on YouTube this week that included a Slip that seems to give away the release of Android 11.

According to the slide, Android 11 will launch to the public on September 8th.

Google has yet to announce the launch date of Android 11 formally, but beta releases have been rolling out to developers for the past several weeks.

Clocking in at almost an hour and a half, the Smart Home Summit unsurprisingly focuses on smart home devices are currently benefiting from Google Assistant. Still, Android Police has seen a surprise at about the 18-minute mark. At the peak of the display, the slide reads”Checklist for September 8th Android 11 launch,” and the speaker states the following phrase out loudly: “We are launching everywhere on September 8th.”(Google Printed)

Taking into consideration the fact that we are two months out from this date and at the middle of a pandemic, you might not want to indicate it on your calendar rather yet. Still, providing there aren’t any problems or flaws, we ought to visit Android 11 in early September. Of course, that does not necessarily mean as new variants of the cellular OS are traditionally only available for Pixel devices on launch day that you’ll have the ability to get Android 11 in your telephone.

Following a series of delays on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Google finally launched the first Android 11 beta on June 10th with a range of notable changes and enhancements, including committed dialogue notifications, new ways to control connected devices, and privacy improvements that should make users safer. It is worth pointing out that the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 string of mobiles were compatible with Android 11 Beta 1, so those apparatus are also probably a safe bet for the public release of their software later this season.

Speaking of Pixel telephones, Google’s hardware programs are now increasingly incomprehensible in recent months. May came and went without any information, although Several sources claimed the Pixel 4a would be disclosed in early May as did June. And the Pixel 3a has been stopped without a telephone that was new to take its place. The reports suggest when will the Pixel 5 be disclosed, although we see the Pixel 4a this month?