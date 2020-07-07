Google Plus: Last Farewell After Being Finally Killed Off

- Advertisement -

Google Plus has formally bid its final farewell after being eventually murdered.

The social media system has been in limbo since Google announced its closure but has been re-branded as the company establishes an entirely new service.

As Google Currents, which will be available to download on Android and both iOS, Google + is known from now.

Google Currents appears to specifically target enterprise users, taking on the likes of Microsoft and Slack Teams by enabling users within an organisation to stay in touch and collaborate online.

Currents appear to keep the”tags” and”flows” theme of Google+, with customers able to maintain current with project work, emails, messages and alarms, as well as share text, links, images and other content from Google Drive.

Google Plus: Google says the service enables discussion and better collaboration without flooding your inbox, as well as keeping tabs.

All existing plus.google.com URLs will be redirected to currents.google.com equivalents, meaning previous profile and files information should remain present.

Google+ closed in April 2019 after having a severe data breach the previous year that saw 500,000 users’ private information was exposed. Google had retained the service running, but these customers will be migrated over to Currents.

Google+ launched in 2011 as a way for the company to compete from the booming social media landscape against the likes of Twitter and Facebook. Later that year, before being opened up to the public, the stage has initially been invite-only.

Google media had many of the same features, including the ability to post photos and status updates on individual feeds as its rivals. However, users failed to adopt its”Circles” concept as well as its”Plus One” button.