Google finally announced the Pixel 4a, along with its price and launch date, on August 3rd.Google Pixel 4a Specifications revile.
Jon Prosser has been supporting some of the most critical technology industry escapes of 2020, however he’s had trouble nailing down the launch of the Pixel 4a since Google has fought to settle on a date.
Prosser claims that he is”100%” sure the Pixel 4a will show on Monday, August 3rd.
Google’s Pixel 4a specification
Much of the world has spent the past five months navigating the most widespread health catastrophe lately, and technology businesses have continued to churn out new goods as if 2020 were another calendar year.
Google’s Pixel 4a will finally reveal next week’s glance of the specification listed here.
Apple established a second-generation iPhone SE in April, OnePlus rolled out the OnePlus 8 Pro the same month, and Samsung is about to launch five new products at the Galaxy Unpacked occasion in August. 1 company that has been conspicuously absent throughout this hectic year is Google and its own Pixel line of smart phones. Rumors of a Pixel 4a have been floating around for months, however, Google was hushed. That silence will eventually break next week, as a new leak suggests that the Pixel 4a will eventually out on August 3rd.
Now, with a week to go before the date of the most recent prediction. Prosser has reconfirmed that Google will officially announce the Pixel 4a on August 3rd.
Google Pixel 4a Full Specifications
General
|Brand
|Model
|Pixel 4a
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|3080
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Colours
|Black
Display
|Screen size (inches)
|5.81
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Resolution
|1080×2340 pixels
|Pixels per inch (PPI)
|443
Hardware
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|RAM
|6GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|Dedicated microSD slot
|No
Camera
|Rear camera
|12.2-megapixel
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|LED
|Front camera
|8-megapixel
|Pop-Up Camera
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Headphones
|3.5mm
Sensors
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes