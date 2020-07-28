- Advertisement -

Google finally announced the Pixel 4a, along with its price and launch date, on August 3rd.Google Pixel 4a Specifications revile.

Jon Prosser has been supporting some of the most critical technology industry escapes of 2020, however he’s had trouble nailing down the launch of the Pixel 4a since Google has fought to settle on a date.

Prosser claims that he is”100%” sure the Pixel 4a will show on Monday, August 3rd.

Google’s Pixel 4a specification

Much of the world has spent the past five months navigating the most widespread health catastrophe lately, and technology businesses have continued to churn out new goods as if 2020 were another calendar year.

Google’s Pixel 4a will finally reveal next week’s glance of the specification listed here.

Apple established a second-generation iPhone SE in April, OnePlus rolled out the OnePlus 8 Pro the same month, and Samsung is about to launch five new products at the Galaxy Unpacked occasion in August. 1 company that has been conspicuously absent throughout this hectic year is Google and its own Pixel line of smart phones. Rumors of a Pixel 4a have been floating around for months, however, Google was hushed. That silence will eventually break next week, as a new leak suggests that the Pixel 4a will eventually out on August 3rd.

Now, with a week to go before the date of the most recent prediction. Prosser has reconfirmed that Google will officially announce the Pixel 4a on August 3rd.

Google Pixel 4a Full Specifications

General

Brand Google Model Pixel 4a Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic Battery capacity (mAh) 3080 Removable battery No Fast charging Proprietary Colours Black

Display

Screen size (inches) 5.81 Touchscreen Yes Resolution 1080×2340 pixels Pixels per inch (PPI) 443

Hardware

Processor make Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 RAM 6GB Internal storage 64GB Expandable storage No Dedicated microSD slot No

Camera

Rear camera 12.2-megapixel Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash LED Front camera 8-megapixel Pop-Up Camera No

Software

Operating system Android 10

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Yes GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes USB Type-C Yes Headphones 3.5mm

Sensors

Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass/ Magnetometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes