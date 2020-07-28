Home Technology Google Pixel 4a Specifications
Technology

Google Pixel 4a Specifications

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

Google finally announced the Pixel 4a, along with its price and launch date, on August 3rd.Google Pixel 4a Specifications revile.

Jon Prosser has been supporting some of the most critical technology industry escapes of 2020, however he’s had trouble nailing down the launch of the Pixel 4a since Google has fought to settle on a date.

Prosser claims that he is”100%” sure the Pixel 4a will show on Monday, August 3rd.

Google’s Pixel 4a specification

Much of the world has spent the past five months navigating the most widespread health catastrophe lately, and technology businesses have continued to churn out new goods as if 2020 were another calendar year.

Also Read:   Best Password Management Software for protecting business

Google’s Pixel 4a will finally reveal next week’s glance of the specification listed here.
Apple established a second-generation iPhone SE in April, OnePlus rolled out the OnePlus 8 Pro the same month, and Samsung is about to launch five new products at the Galaxy Unpacked occasion in August. 1 company that has been conspicuously absent throughout this hectic year is Google and its own Pixel line of smart phones. Rumors of a Pixel 4a have been floating around for months, however, Google was hushed. That silence will eventually break next week, as a new leak suggests that the Pixel 4a will eventually out on August 3rd.

Also Read:   The Pixel 4a: Google is making the right ones Smartphones
Also Read:   Nintendo Announced Three More Free SNES and NES Games for Nintendo Switch

Google Pixel 4a
Now, with a week to go before the date of the most recent prediction. Prosser has reconfirmed that Google will officially announce the Pixel 4a on August 3rd.

Google Pixel 4a Full Specifications

General

Brand Google
Model Pixel 4a
Form factor Touchscreen
Body type Plastic
Battery capacity (mAh) 3080
Removable battery No
Fast charging Proprietary
Colours Black

Display

Screen size (inches) 5.81
Touchscreen Yes
Resolution 1080×2340 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI) 443

Hardware

Processor make Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
RAM 6GB
Internal storage 64GB
Expandable storage No
Dedicated microSD slot No

Camera

Rear camera 12.2-megapixel
Rear autofocus Yes
Rear flash LED
Front camera 8-megapixel
Pop-Up Camera No
Also Read:   NASA’s Concern Rover Is On A Path Tour

Software

Operating system Android 10

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Yes
GPS Yes
Bluetooth Yes
USB Type-C Yes
Headphones 3.5mm

Sensors

Fingerprint sensor Yes
Compass/ Magnetometer Yes
Proximity sensor Yes
Accelerometer Yes

 

- Advertisement -
Pooja Das

Must Read

Google Pixel 4a Specifications

Technology Pooja Das -
Google finally announced the Pixel 4a, along with its price and launch date, on August 3rd.Google Pixel 4a Specifications revile.
Also Read:   Google Pixel 4A; may be release on May 22 to compete with iPhone SE 2020
Jon Prosser has been supporting...
Read more

The Stranger Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Upcoming Detail

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The Stranger British Thriller is using its season one, has made affection and our love. The story is based on a novel by Harlon...
Read more

Hunters season 2- Did The Previous Story End? How Does The Story Continue With New Cast?

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Hunters Season 2, as you've finished seeing that the Hunters, and retained the absurd curve such as Al Pacino's Meyer Offerman, it's an ideal...
Read more

second coronavirus vaccine trial has entered the final stage of testing

Corona Nitu Jha -
A second coronavirus vaccine trial has entered the final stage of testing, and the research may be rectified as soon as October. One of the...
Read more

Venom 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Sony's Venom received lots of encouraging feedback and was a massive hit in the box office in 2018. It made a profit of $850...
Read more

Bill Gates says coronavirus vaccines might be different from flu shots in one big way

Corona Shipra Das -
 
Also Read:   Apple Could Be Planning To Upgrade The Touch Bar On MacBook Pro models that you don’t need to touch
Bill Gates believes a coronavirus vaccine will likely require people to take two doses. Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder has become something of an...
Read more

Elite Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Elite is a web-based suspense collection for teens. Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona create this drama. This web series for adolescents' story takes place...
Read more

Florida supermarket chain Winn-Dixie enables shoppers indoors even if they are not wearing masks.

Lifestyle Shipra Das -
Florida supermarket chain Winn-Dixie enables shoppers indoors even if they are not wearing masks. Winn-Dixie's position comes as nationally chains such as Walmart have mastered...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Interesting Facts

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
This series was one of the best British series and was created and directed by the same man named Lisa McGee. Fans are eagerly...
Read more

HubbleIs Snapping The Beautiful Space

In News Sweety Singh -
The Hubble Space Telescope recently snapped one of the most incredible photos of Saturn ever. The image was captured on July 4th and...
Read more
© World Top Trend