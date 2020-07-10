- Advertisement -

Google Maps directions might soon include a nifty new feature that’s currently available on Apple Maps.

Some users have already started seeing traffic lights icons in the Android version of the app, both in navigation and driving mode.

Apple rolled out the traffic lights feature in Apple Maps at iOS 13, and it’s currently accessible directions and navigation experiences.

Apple started Apple Maps a few years ago to reduce its reliance on Google services, at a time when Google Maps was a must-have addition to the residence screen that was iPhone. Apple Maps has evolved from its decades. It’s growing to Google Maps, though Google offers a more prosperous Maps encounter. Google possesses yet another navigation app on both Android, Waze and iPhone, and Google has been working on achieving a type of feature parity between Waze and Google Maps. Between them, Google Maps and Waze can fulfil most needs, whether you need instructions, commuting sightseeing ideas connections, or crowdsourced information about the journey ahead. Apple Maps is barely ready to offer you that in a single package all, but it might surprise users. And Google Maps is going to get a feature that available in Apple Maps.

Apple started a year ago, displaying traffic lights within Apple Maps, which is a characteristic that Google hadn’t designed for Maps. It does not sound like a big deal, but also the addition of traffic lights offers information regarding the driveway to motorists, and it might be a feature a few people today want to access.(Google Maps directions)

It turns out that Google was working on the feature too, and some Google Maps users have begun seeing it pop up. As seen in the screenshot below, via Droid-Life, the traffic lights will pop up at intersections while browsing, but also while navigating the map. You might not even see the icons if you are not paying attention to the plan.

Future versions of Google Maps will likely incorporate the traffic lights in directions, and the attribute is beneficial to have around. Whether you’re in a hurry or not, having an extra visual aid a traffic light is about to come soon can come in handy.

Once the traffic lights feature begins showing up for everyone, it’s unclear. But since some people have started seeing it on Android, it can not be too much longer. Once it’s on Android, the attribute should appear on the iPhone. Updating Google Maps into the latest edition of Android won’t guarantee early access. Droid-Life reports that traffic lights have now shown up in Google Maps 10.44.3 although not in beta variant 10.45.0.