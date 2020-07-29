- Advertisement -
Google is predicted to eventually announce the Pixel 4a, along with its cost and launch date, on August 3rd.
Jon Prosser has been behind some of the most significant technology industry leaks of 2020, but he’s had trouble nailing down the launch of the Pixel 4a as Google has fought to settle on a date.
Prosser says he is”100%” convinced the Pixel 4a would be shown on Monday, August 3rd.
Much of the world has spent the past five months navigating the most widespread health catastrophe in modern history. Technology businesses have continued to churn out new goods if 2020 were another year.
Apple established a second-generation iPhone SE in April, OnePlus rolled from the OnePlus 8 Guru the same month, and Samsung is about to launch five new goods in the Galaxy Unpacked event in August. One firm that has been conspicuously absent throughout this year that is hectic is Google and its line of smartphones. Google was silent, although rumors of a Pixel 4a have been floating about for months. As a brand new leak suggests the Pixel 4a will be shown on August 3rd, that silence may finally be broken next week.
Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser was one of the most prolific leakers on the internet in the first half of this year, but one of the escapes that he couldn’t nail down was that the launch date of this Pixel 4a. The phone was supposedly intended to be revealed at Google’s I/O 2020 programmer conference in May. However, if the event was canceled, Google chose to update its plans.
On May 20th,” Prosser said that the Pixel 4a had been”ready to the boat,” and that it was set to be announced on July 13th. Then on July 10th, he said the date had slipped again, this time to August 3rd.( predicted )
With a week to go before the date of the latest forecast, Prosser has reconfirmed Google will announce the Pixel 4a on August 3rd. He says this is his final update, and the year is”100 percent” final. The better news for everyone is that we will not need to wait to find out.
There were a few interesting follow-up tweets from Prosser too — one where he noticed he had been told the Pixel 4a would launch either July 27th or August 3rd and another where he said that he hadn’t heard anything about the Pixel 5. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were declared mid-October this past year; therefore, Google still has lots of time, but the fact that Prosser has seemingly heard nothing may be worrisome.
According to previous leaks, the Pixel 4a will include a 5.8-inch Complete HD+ OLED screen, Snapdragon 730 processor, Titan M security processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, plus a 3,080 mAh battery.
