Home Lifestyle Google Is About To Invest $4 Billion In Jio Platforms, Is It...
LifestyleTechnology

Google Is About To Invest $4 Billion In Jio Platforms, Is It True ?

By- Kumar Saurabh
- Advertisement -

You can not appear to keep Google and Jio Platforms from the information in India these days.

A day after Google announced that it was set to spend $10 billion in India over the next 5 to 7 decades, speculation has been rife. It is all set to write out a cheque for $4 billion into the global investors’ current blue-eyed company, Jio Platforms.

According to an exclusive report from the Bloomberg news bureau, Google is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Reliance Industries’s electronic subsidiary Jio Platforms.

A statement about the deal could come as soon as the upcoming few weeks, the report quoting unidentified sources stated.

Also Read:   MacBook With First ARM Chip: Its Own 12-Core ARM Processor Upcoming Year

It will be no surprise if the deal occurs Even though there is no confirmation from either of those two parties involved.

Facebook and Google may be on the side: Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms could possess in its folds among the world’s biggest internet companies now — Google and Facebook, if it occurs. Besides the ton of big technology investors, this would be that Jio Platforms has managed to attract.

Also Read:   CDC launches'Coronavirus Self-Checker' bot to Examine your symptoms

In addition to Facebook, the other investors in Jio Platforms comprise Silver Lake (2 and 1 ), KKR, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.

Also Read:   Google Has Banned Zoom Video Conferencing For Its Worker's laptops. Google Has Confirmed That.

The Mukesh firm has so much in only 12 months were able to get 13 cheques. The amount that has flowed into Jio Platforms so much was a staggering $15.7 billion.

Qualcomm Ventures was the last company that dedicated itself to some $97 million investment for developing 5G infrastructure and networks in India through Jio Platforms.

Google, for its part, has bet big. It also intends to spend $10 billion to help accelerate the adoption of technologies in India. The amount could be placed among others into partnerships and equity investments.

Google wants to create programs in India, using Indian talent and infrastructure.

Also Read:   The Pixel 5, Beginning At $699, Sounds Like A Much Better Deal Than Last Year's
- Advertisement -
Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

The 100 Season 8: Release Date And Who Is In Cast New Updating?

Netflix Alok Chand -
The 100 is one of the teen dramas on tv right now. The show is making headlines for the plot and is currently in...
Read more

Stranger Things Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast And What Is The Storyline?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
One of the most prominent horror drama Show, The Stranger things, Is coming up with its fourth season on Netflix. It's an American series...
Read more

Google Is About To Invest $4 Billion In Jio Platforms, Is It True ?

Lifestyle Kumar Saurabh -
You can not appear to keep Google and Jio Platforms from the information in India these days.
Also Read:   Soon Messengers Users Would chat Using WhatsApp
A day after Google announced that it was...
Read more

Has Designated Survivor Been Renewed For A Fourth Season? Check Here All Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Netflix issued an announcement saying that it had been proud to supply the followers of Designated Survivor together with the series' season. Why Was Designated...
Read more

People were super confused after Donald Trump’enjoyed’ a tweet regarding the HBO series

Hollywood Sankalp -
People were super confused after Donald Trump'enjoyed' a tweet regarding the HBO series,'Insecure,' on June 7. The show's star, Issa Rae, weighed in!  
Also Read:   A Coronavirus Testing Site Has Developed By Google That Will Help People Screen Themselves.
On the...
Read more

Peter Rabbit 2: Release Date And What Is Storyline? New Update

Movies Alok Chand -
The runway is an upcoming live-action or comedy movie, co-written by Patrick Burley and Gluck and directed by Will Gluck. The Movies is a...
Read more

Vanderpump Season 9: Confirmed Arrival Date For This American Reality Series TV show

Netflix Alok Chand -
Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder had been fired out of the give multi-week following their previous costar Faith Stowers, a lady, uncovered that they...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Releasing Date, Story And Who Is In Cast?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Two Witches and One woman's triangle love story became a direct hit after its broadcasting over the CW on September 10, 2009. Yes, we...
Read more

Magnum P.I. Season 3: Release Date Its Production And When Will It Go To Arrive?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Magnum PI is among the first apps that will restart its creation with some tentative plan and the most, and possibly season 3 of...
Read more

DC’s Aquaman 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And News

Hollywood Santosh Yadav -
DC's Aquaman is coming back with a sequel. We're super thrilled about it, Aquaman was one of the best films of 2018 and also...
Read more
© World Top Trend