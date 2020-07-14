Google Is About To Invest $4 Billion In Jio Platforms, Is It True ?

- Advertisement -

You can not appear to keep Google and Jio Platforms from the information in India these days.

A day after Google announced that it was set to spend $10 billion in India over the next 5 to 7 decades, speculation has been rife. It is all set to write out a cheque for $4 billion into the global investors’ current blue-eyed company, Jio Platforms.

According to an exclusive report from the Bloomberg news bureau, Google is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Reliance Industries’s electronic subsidiary Jio Platforms.

A statement about the deal could come as soon as the upcoming few weeks, the report quoting unidentified sources stated.

It will be no surprise if the deal occurs Even though there is no confirmation from either of those two parties involved.

Google in advanced talks to invest in Reliance Jio, reports Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/fA92P96JSY — BloombergQuint (@BloombergQuint) July 14, 2020

Facebook and Google may be on the side: Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms could possess in its folds among the world’s biggest internet companies now — Google and Facebook, if it occurs. Besides the ton of big technology investors, this would be that Jio Platforms has managed to attract.

In addition to Facebook, the other investors in Jio Platforms comprise Silver Lake (2 and 1 ), KKR, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.

The Mukesh firm has so much in only 12 months were able to get 13 cheques. The amount that has flowed into Jio Platforms so much was a staggering $15.7 billion.

Qualcomm Ventures was the last company that dedicated itself to some $97 million investment for developing 5G infrastructure and networks in India through Jio Platforms.

Google, for its part, has bet big. It also intends to spend $10 billion to help accelerate the adoption of technologies in India. The amount could be placed among others into partnerships and equity investments.

Google wants to create programs in India, using Indian talent and infrastructure.