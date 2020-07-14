Google Chrome: Change The Way Videos And Music Play

- Advertisement -

Google is currently changing the manner music and videos play Chrome, letting you control playback without switching between tabs.

A brand new floating control panel will allow you to stop to play, pause, and bypass media, without the need to drop whatever you are working on.

The feature was initially seen by Chrome Story back in June. Still, now XDA Developers have triumphed, enabling it via a flag (control utilized to allow for experimental features before they are ready for launch ). Curious? Find out precisely what Chrome flags are and how to use them.

Not all tools which appear as flags are rolled out (for example, Google seems to have scrapped its experimental option to force dark mode on sites that don’t formally support it), but it’s nonetheless a fantastic indication it will shortly be rolling out.

We’ve seen Google experimentation with incorporating press controls to Chrome. It included a play button on your browser’s toolbar that allows videos and music to stop and restart without having to look for the restrictions on the page.

The distinction here is that the controllers will follow you between tabs to fiddle with your songs while working, for instance, with a Google Sheet. Working from home becoming a part of the’new normal’ and no coworkers in the room to complain about the office playlist, we can see it being a ubiquitous feature.