Google Android Lockbox-tool essentially to “spy” on non-Google app activity on Android phones

Google Android Lockbox is supposedly a tool that Google uses to essentially “spy” on non-Google app activity on Android phones.

Facebook paid $19 billion on WhatsApp back in 2014. Which appears like an incredibly large price tag to get a mobile chat app.

WhatsApp already had a massive user base. Which just grew since then, therefore the best paid off for Facebook — kind of. Because it’s uncertain when Facebook will make its money back.

But a few decades later, we heard that Facebook used a different app. A VPN support called Onavo, to spy on competitions.

Fast-forward to 2020, and Google will now have to describe a similar strategy. The business is utilizing an internal tool that can measure your program activity.

The purpose is to permit Google to improve its own goods or create others.

Rather than searching for another WhatsApp, Google may be spying on your program use to make its hit apps.

Google has acknowledged that it employs the support. And future investigations will likely tell us more. About how Google extracts and uses that information.

It is The Information (via The Verge) that reported the news.

Google has been using an unreported Google effort named-

Android Lockbox to monitor how users interact with non-Google Android apps.

Employees seemingly can see”sensitive” data about other apps. Such as how often an program is started and how much time it’s used.

Google has used Lockbox to track Gmail competitions. And look at Facebook and Instagram usage.

The service may have been used to inspire Google’s TikTok rival, Shorts.

Google employees supposedly have to ask for consent to use the information. And such requests are not always acceptable.

Users need to consent to share info with Google for Lockbox to provide useful information, the report says.

Users are advised throughout the Android setup process that the information will help Google offer them a personalized experience.

But the service also provides aggressive research data.

Google confirmed the existence of such advice from rival apps. But said the program is general and other programmers can access similar data.

But that is not a fair comparison considering that Google controls Android, and may glean a lot more info from consumers than developers can extract.

Google also said that the information doesn’t include information about how users behave in individual programs.

But Google did not confirm whether it used Lockbox for aggressive purposes, like creating new apps.

As anticipated, Google said the data is anonymous and can’t identify users. The company also noted that the data collection is disclosed to users and has control over it.

Antitrust regulators will likely look into these things in the upcoming probes targeting technology giants, Google included.

Lately, a new litigation targeting Google alleges that-

Google collects data about mobile use on phones even after people turn off Internet & App Task.

The lawsuit says the information collection happens through Google’s Firebase-

a software option that enables app developers to store information, send notifications, and track clicks and glitches.