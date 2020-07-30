- Advertisement -

Anyone with a Google account can now use the Google One program and also their free 15GB of storage room to back up all their photos, videos, and documents.

If you need more than 15GB of cloud storage.

Google account can now use the Google One program

then you can upgrade to one of the paid tiers starting at $1.99 a month to get 100GB of storage and extra membership perks.

Aside from a viral pandemic bringing the entire planet to a grinding halt, there aren’t many scenarios more frightful than losing all of the information on your smartphone.

Many people keep what we hold dear on our telephones, from photos with family and friends to videos of trips we have taken to essential records that we haven’t transferred to our computers.

Losing that info could be catastrophic, which is why Google’s most current announcement should delight equally iOS and Android device owners equally:

Free automatic phone backups through Google One.

At launch, it provided several other advantages as well.

from life support to Google Play credits, but late last year, automatic backups were included for paid members with Android devices.

On Wednesday, Google not just made those backups free but expanded them to iOS

apparatus.

phone backups through Google One

“And if you have an iPhone, we’re introducing a new iOS program that allows you store photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events with Google.

Start backing up your cell phone with the Google One app.

and save the things you care about using the free 15 GB of storage which accompanies your Google Account.

In the event you break, lose, or update your telephone, you may rest easy knowing that your data is safe in the cloud”

Everyone with a Google account automatically gets 15GB of free storage.

and now you can use the room to back up your telephone, even if you own an iPhone. Obviously, as soon as you’ve saved 15GB of data on Google One.

you are going to need to handle it, and that’s why Google is incorporating a storage manager on the web.

and in the program that you can use to find out which files are consuming the most space and eliminate data you don’t need.

If 15GB isn’t enough space, however you favor Google’s cloud storage solution to others available on the market.

you can upgrade to a paid membership.

The cheapest plan starts at $2, but you can get up to 2TB of cloud storage for $9.99 per month or $99 a year should you need a lot of space for each one of your files.