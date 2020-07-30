Home Technology Google account can now use the Google One program
Technology

Google account can now use the Google One program

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

Anyone with a Google account can now use the Google One program and also their free 15GB of storage room to back up all their photos, videos, and documents.

If you need more than 15GB of cloud storage.

Google account can now use the Google One program

then you can upgrade to one of the paid tiers starting at $1.99 a month to get 100GB of storage and extra membership perks.

Aside from a viral pandemic bringing the entire planet to a grinding halt, there aren’t many scenarios more frightful than losing all of the information on your smartphone.

Many people keep what we hold dear on our telephones, from photos with family and friends to videos of trips we have taken to essential records that we haven’t transferred to our computers.

Also Read:   Zoom Is Leaking Private Information Like Photographs And Thousands Of Email Addresses to Strangers

Losing that info could be catastrophic, which is why Google’s most current announcement should delight equally iOS and Android device owners equally:

Free automatic phone backups through Google One.

At launch, it provided several other advantages as well.

from life support to Google Play credits, but late last year, automatic backups were included for paid members with Android devices.

Also Read:   Zoom Is Leaking Private Information Like Photographs And Thousands Of Email Addresses to Strangers

On Wednesday, Google not just made those backups free but expanded them to iOS

apparatus.

phone backups through Google One

“And if you have an iPhone, we’re introducing a new iOS program that allows you store photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events with Google.

Also Read:   The most excellent VPN services for 2020

Start backing up your cell phone with the Google One app.

and save the things you care about using the free 15 GB of storage which accompanies your Google Account.

In the event you break, lose, or update your telephone, you may rest easy knowing that your data is safe in the cloud”

Everyone with a Google account automatically gets 15GB of free storage.

and now you can use the room to back up your telephone, even if you own an iPhone. Obviously, as soon as you’ve saved 15GB of data on Google One.

you are going to need to handle it, and that’s why Google is incorporating a storage manager on the web.

Also Read:   Hard Disk Drives Once and For all After The Initiation of The Samsung 870 QVO.

and in the program that you can use to find out which files are consuming the most space and eliminate data you don’t need.

If 15GB isn’t enough space, however you favor Google’s cloud storage solution to others available on the market.

you can upgrade to a paid membership.

The cheapest plan starts at $2, but you can get up to 2TB of cloud storage for $9.99 per month or $99 a year should you need a lot of space for each one of your files.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The most excellent VPN services for 2020
Nitu Jha

Must Read

Google account can now use the Google One program

Technology Nitu Jha -
Anyone with a Google account can now use the Google One program and also their free 15GB of storage room to back up all...
Read more

Being tall might be a risk factor for catching the coronavirus

Corona Shipra Das -
A new study suggests people who are 6 feet or taller are twice as likely to get infection as others. The novel coronavirus keeps spreading at...
Read more

IPhone 12 Launch date is Very Likely to be delayed to October

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Iphone 12 Launch date is Very Likely to be delayed to October according the iPhone 12 launch date at the last few months, and...
Read more

White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci

Lifestyle Nitu Jha -
White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has been among the highest-profile voices of power urging all Americans to wear a mask when they...
Read more

Huawei MateBook D 14 & MateBook D 15

Technology Pooja Das -
Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 carry the same specifications for the most part, with differences in screen size and battery capacity. Huawei...
Read more

The FDA has upgraded its previously warnings

Corona Nitu Jha -
The FDA has upgraded its previously warnings and recognized almost 60 hand sanitizer brands which include methanol.
Also Read:   One Of The Biggest Bike Company Harley-Davidson Stops Production Due To Coronavirus
a material that's poisonous to people and possibly...
Read more

Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list. which comprises a whopping 60 new original titles. There is plenty to look forward to next month. however,...
Read more

China delivers a stunning photo of Earth and the Moon from its Mars probe

Technology Shipra Das -
China’s mission to Mars took a moment to capture the Earth and Moon in its rearview mirror. China managed to launch its mission to...
Read more

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G preliminary specifications

Technology Pooja Das -
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked in full, as official press renders of the foldable phone reveal the design and the...
Read more

Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series X, and that's a PROBLEM..... Microsoft is preparing to launch the Xbox Series X this...
Read more
© World Top Trend