Home TV Series Good girls Season 3: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates
TV Series

Good girls Season 3: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Good Girls is an American crime comedy-drama television series from the NBC. The show has been created by Jenna Bans. The production company for the show is Universal Television. Bans, Dean Parisot and Jeannine Renshaw, are the executive producers of the show.

The first season of the show premiered on NBC on February 26, 2018 and since then, the show has received positive reviews from the audience and the critics. After the initial success of the first season of the show, NBC renewed the television series for another season on May 7, 2018. The budget of season 2 of the show was set to $37 million. Season two aired on March 3, 2019. The fans couldn’t wait for Season 3 to be out. So, the broadcasting agency, NBC renewed ‘Good Girls’ for a third season.

Also Read:   Diablo 4: Release Date, cast, plot, And Character Classes !!!

Good Girls season 3 release date

The show has seen quite a lot of success over the first two seasons. Fans have gone gaga over the series and critics have given positive reviews for the show. So, on popular demand, the show was renewed and broadcasted for a third season consisting of 16 episodes.
The budget for season 3 of Good Girls was set to $43 million. The show aired on NBC on February 16, 2020. Unfortunately for the fans, the show had to be stopped in between due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show was cut down to a total of 11 episodes only.

Also Read:   God of war 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Updates Here !!!
Also Read:   Barry Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Catch The All New Details

This had to be done because the production and filming of the show were halted due to COVID-19. However, the show has already been renewed for Season 4. The season 4 is expected to continue from the remaining episodes of season 3.

Good Girls season 3 cast

Below written is the cast for season 3 of the series.

Christina Hendricks was seen as Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill, Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill, Jackie Cruz as Rhea, Noureen DeWulf as Krystall, Charyne Yi as Lucy, Rob Heaps as Dr. Josh Cohen and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.

Also Read:   Is Good Girls Season 3 Released On Netflix On Their New Date?

If you haven’t watched season 3 of the show yet, now is the correct time to do so. Binge on whatever you feel like eating and enjoy this comedy crime series.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to upcoming TV series, latest movie releases, and much more.

Till then, stay safe, stay connected.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   ‘Good Girls Season 3’ Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything We Know So Far
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Streaming Movies To Watch On These Weekends

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Summer streamin’, having a blast. Sure, movie theaters are still closed, but thanks to streaming services, we’re still getting our film fix on. And...
Read more

Made In Abyss Season 2: Release Date? Renewal Updates

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Produced In Abyss Season 2 is a show. The season premiered with thirteen episodes. Masayuki Kojima drove the around. It Depends upon the manga...
Read more

Vikings Season 7 Release Date And Who Is In Cast?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
One of the most famous shows is the Vikings. One of the history shows, the show was running for a long time and was...
Read more

Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Says She Would “Want To Come Back” For The Sci-fi Show’s Fourth Season.

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood says she'd"want to come back" to the sci-fi show's fourth season. Her excitement apart though, it remains unclear whether she...
Read more

When will be ‘Legacies’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
In case you've not slipped into the series, it's a spin-off into The First which itself is a spin-off of this Vampire Diaries (all...
Read more

Young Justice season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
With Young Justice Season four there is plenty of whispers concerning the release of this season. Fans wouldn't need to be made to watch...
Read more

American Airlines And United Airlines Have Resumed Selling Potentially Packed Flights

Lifestyle Kumar Saurabh -
American Airlines and United Airlines have resumed selling potentially packed flights, now that they've reversed their temporary coronavirus-inspired policy of obstructing middle seats.
Also Read:   Good Girls Season 3 What Should You Know? New Plot, Everything about the upcoming Series & Latest Update
New research...
Read more

“Supernatural Season 15”: Will “Jared Padalecki” and “Jensen Ackles” return in the upcoming season? Click to know!

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Supernatural --"Back and to the Future" -- Picture Number: SN1502b_0176r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean -- Photo:...
Read more

“Log Horizon Season 3”: What new adventures awaits “Shiroe” and his Friends? Click here to know the Release date, Cast, Plot and more!

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
How long do we wait for an anime? Six years? Yes, the six years that are long anime Log Horizon Season 3 has been...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Much More

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
This is good news for the show's fans, which is that Netflix is now renewing the season of this show. But, there's news that...
Read more
© World Top Trend