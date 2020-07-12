Godzilla vs Kong: Role Cast Released New Analysis And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Godzilla vs. Kong

The film will be a sequel to Godzilla: King of Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. It’s the movie of this Monster Verse. It is also the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise and 12th film in the King Kong franchise and the 4th Godzilla film to be made by a Hollywood Studio. The sequel of the successfully established franchise will probably visit two Titans go against every other.

Principal photography started in Hong Kong, Australia, and Hawaii in November 2018 and wrapped in April 2019. It’s scheduled to launch on May 21, 2021.

The Plot of Godzilla vs Kong

The official premise for the movie is provided as:

“At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s struggle for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will observe the two most powerful forces of nature on Earth collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. Since Monarch embarks on a dangerous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ roots, a human conspiracy threatens to wash the animals, both good and bad, from the face of this earth forever.”

This will not be the first time that Godzilla and Kong have confronted each other. Their earlier battle was at the Japanese film of 1962 King Kong vs Godzilla. This movie saw King Kong since the victor after the battle, however, while that film featured two stuntmen in suits, while here we get to see a VFX treat.

Last time we saw Godzilla

The last time we saw Godzilla was in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He emerged and went against the three-headed King Ghidorah. As most of Titans bow him down, Godzilla was the undisputed King of the Monsters. He comes into conflict with Kong would be something.

Last time we saw Kong

The last time we found Kong was in Kong: Skull Island. The movie was set in the 70s. It featured a youthful Kong. This Kong was the surviving member of the race. His fight was with the Skull Monsters. He was revealed protective of humans, just like Godzilla. From the time Kong shows up to fight Godzilla in the present-day, he must have grown up. This means he would be more abundant in strength, size, and skills.

The Cast of Godzilla vs Kong

The film will see some new faces and some old faces. The cast comprises Brian Tyree Henry, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown reprise their roles from Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Watch the trailer of Godzilla vs Kong here!

