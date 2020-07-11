Godzilla vs kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Upcoming News !!!

- Advertisement -

A Godzilla vs Kong tie-in graphic novel shows the bat kaiju Camazotz who has teased back annually in October.

Camazotz was shown as part of this WonderCon Home convention as well as having thought artwork revealed during the MonsterVerse Watch Party.

The GVK: Kingdom Kong comic book that simplifies the Godzilla vs Kong movie gets released next March and can be described as:

A sequel to the picture book Skull Island: Birth of Kong plus also a prelude to the movie Godzilla vs Kong, the upcoming Kong prequel graphic novel, will accompany a set of highly skilled army pilots gathered together on Skull Island to see whos the right stuff’ to take on a dangerous mission to the hollow earth. Among the pilots is haunted by the memories of a monstrous clash with one of Godzilla’s titanic competitions that left scars. Audrey should come to terms with her inner demons when Camazotz, a bat-like Titan attacks Skull Island, and finding his own home threatened, Kong must rise to face this usurper that could plunge the world into night. GVK: Marie Anello writes kingdom Kong with art by ZID (Famous Comics’ Skull Island: The Birth of Kong; Trick’s Treat: Days of the Dead; Spectral: Ghosts of War).

The comic features a look at an elderly Kong. Check out the art under.

While you may be hoping for an appearance by Camazotz, aka departure bat, in the upcoming movie, YouTuber Predzilla2000 thinks it will not happen because he thinks Kong will take out Camazotz!

Legendary Comics also recently let it be understood they are creating MonsterVerse comics.

“Mondays are for the Monsterverse! We’re making Monsterverse novels than ever, and you’re invited to join us on the journey. To kick off this, tell us who your favourite comic book titan is!” Legendary tweeted this past Monday.

Godzilla vs Kong gets released May 21, 2021, directed by Adam Wingard and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hal, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, together with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

Godzilla Camazotz concept art:

Godzilla vs. Kong: Kingdom Kong preview art: