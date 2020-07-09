Godzilla vs kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

During the ending credits of 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a lot of the headlines delving into the world after Godzilla’s ascendance appeared to point to one particular location for future jobs: Skull Island. It was a matter of time before the MonsterVerse took us back to that historical residence of tropical Titans with all sorts of discoveries leading the activity to the house of King Kong. And now, a prequel to Godzilla vs Kong will do precisely that.

Kaiju News Outlet picked up on a narrative entitled Godzilla vs Kong: Kingdom Kong, that is tipped to be a graphic novel that won’t just build-up to the story of the next year’s Warner Bros blockbuster, but also, it acts as the sequel to a prior tie-in comic, Skull Island: The Annals of Kong. Focusing on a few of those Monarch missions being launched in the Hollow Earth in the aftermath of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, our new protagonist, Audrey, will team up with Kong and the rest of her Monarch trip team to face off against a new and dangerous Titan, Camazotz.

If this report is accurate, this new Titan is bat-like in character and will be able to”plunge the world into the perpetual night” in case it wins the battle in the centre of Godzilla vs Kong: Kingdom Kong. But, knowing that Godzilla vs Kong expects us in theatres May, we’d place more than a little money on Camazotz losing the struggle in the end. Just call it a hunch, as this new information to the Godzilla vs Kong prequel, do not need to say anything about the action that’s in store to inform us much.

Godzilla vs Kong: Kingdom Kong additionally marks the yield of Dr Houston Brooks, the character played by Corey Hawkins at Kong: Skull Island and Joe Morton in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. A significant fixture in the MonsterVerse, the Monarch researcher, was last seen in director Michael Dougherty’s sci-fi bonanza, as he was present in the hatching of Mothra. Dr Brooks can function as a universal human thread through the entirety of the MonsterVerse, which comic bolsters the potential for Joe Morton’s present-day variant of the character to return to the silver screen.

So many incredible possibilities are in the atmosphere, the wait for Godzilla vs Kong to stomp into picture theatres feels a little more bearable. This specific adventure will debut with excellent sound and fury on May 21, 2021, while Godzilla vs Kong: Kingdom Kong awaits a publication slot before that date with destiny. Keep your tabs to CinemaBlend for details as they become available.