Godzilla vs kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

We’ve still got the best part of a year before two of cinema’s most prominent icons square off in Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ long-delayed Godzilla vs. Kong. This newest piece of promotional art from the movie’s toy packaging isn’t going to make the wait any more comfortable as the two titans combat ON THE DECK OF AN AIRCRAFT CARRIER!

The MonsterVerse mash-up — a sequel to WB and Legendary’s Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters was initially scheduled to start in March of the year. However, the studio pushed it back eight months to November 2020 to allow extra time to shine the film in the wake of this Godzilla sequel’s underwhelming box office. Of course, the pandemic came along, knocking on it to its present 2021 date.

When creatures walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most potent forces of nature on Earth collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues into the Titans’ roots, a single conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both bad and good, forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong is led by Adam Wingard (The Guest, Blair Witch) and sees Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Kyle Chandler (Bloodline) and Ziyi Zhang (The Cloverfield Paradox) reprising their roles by Godzilla: King of the Monsters, while new developments to the MonsterVerse comprise Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), Julian Dennison (Deadpool two ), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Demian Bichir (The Hateful Eight), Rebecca Hall (Holmes and Watson), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Shun Oguri (Crows Zero), along with Lance Reddick (The Cable ).