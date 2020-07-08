Godzilla vs kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

The last time we saw Kong was in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, although considering that film was set in 1973, and the titular monster was quite a bit smaller than Godzilla; there’s been a great deal of speculation about what attracts the beast into man’s world (and how he increases in stature).

Those are questions which will be answered from Godzilla vs Kong next year, but an impending prequel comic book series set before the events of the movie shed some light on programs for your Titan.

Called Godzilla vs Kong: Kingdom Kong, it won’t be released until next year, however, offers some very fascinating hints about what’s to come.

“[The] upcoming Kong prequel picture book will follow a group of highly skilled military pilots gathered together on Skull Island to find out who’s’the ideal stuff’ to carry on a dangerous mission to the Hollow Earth.”

“Among those pilots, Audrey is haunted by the memories of a monstrous clash with one of Godzilla’s titanic competitions that left deep scars. After Camazotz, a bat-like Titan assault skull Island, Audrey must come to terms with her inner demons and finding his house recently threatened, Kong must rise to face this usurper that would plunge the world into the endless night.”

It sounds just like the growth of the world’s Titans is what disturbs Kong’s slumber on Skull Island, also seeing Godzilla is their”King,” that may be why Kong decides to target his fellow Kaiju.

We are going to have to wait and see if Godzilla vs Kong is released on May 21st, 2021.