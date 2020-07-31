Home Hollywood Godzilla Vs. Kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update
HollywoodMovies

Godzilla Vs. Kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

We’ve all loved the two movies from the Hollywood, Godzilla and King Kong. Both of the movies are a story of their own. Both the movies separately have made it quite big at the box office. People have always been thrilled to see what powers these humongous and majestic creatures hold. We’ve also enjoyed their conflicts with us humans when we try to take control over them. Both the movies hold quite a huge fan following.

Godzilla Vs, Kong is an upcoming movie from Hollywood and is going to serve as a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The movie has been highly anticipated by the viewers who are very eager to have a look at what would happen when the two most famous and most powerful creatures strike against each other to prove their superiority.

Also Read:   VIKINGS SEASON 7: EXPECTED STORYLINE AND CAST??

Godzilla vs. Kong has been directed by Adam Wingard with the vision to combine the huge fan base of two most powerful creatures in the history of Hollywood, Godzilla and Kong. The story for the film has been written by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields. It has been produced by Legendary Pictures whereas the distribution rights to the movie are with Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and Toho in Japan.

Also Read:   Godzilla vs Kong: Click to know expected Cast, Plot, Release Date Read to know more!

Fans have been patiently waiting for the announcement of a release date for the movie. Full information regarding the same has been provided below.

Godzilla vs. Kong release date

Since the project was announced way back in October 2015, producers were thinking of releasing the movie in 2020 itself. The movie was set to be released on the theatres in November 2020 but the pandemic COVID-19 ruined a lot of plans, including the release of the film in 2020. The revised dates for the release of the movie have been announced. Godzilla vs. Kong is set to hit the box office on May 21, 2021 now.

Also Read:   Godzilla vs kong: Release date, cast, plot, And All Details Here !!!

The delay in the release of the movie has been done keeping in mind the social distancing norms which are quite popular all across the globe. Till then, fans will have to keep waiting for the movie to be released on the screens.

For more information on the latest television series, web shows and upcoming movies, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more.

Till then, stay safe and stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Indiana jones 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast All The Latest Update
Aryan Singh

Must Read

The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Other Major Updates.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Boys is an American miraculous superhero tenny bopper internet tv series, which stays on a really cute comedian guide of the same title...
Read more

Unsolved Mysteries season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
When Unsolved Mysteries came to Netflix on July 1, viewers could have been nostalgic for the original NBC series hosted by Robert Stack. Although...
Read more

Upload season 2: Click Here To Know, Release Date, Cast And Story.

Amazon Prime Anoj Kumar -
Upload is an American schooling yarn comedy-drama net tv series. Drafted by Greg Daniels, the series released on Might 1, 2020, on Amazon Prime...
Read more

Midnight Gospel Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Entertainment Rekha yadav -
Duncan Trussell, the co-partner founder of this Midnight Gospel showed interest in making this show's season. He zealously asked the streaming partner and broadcaster...
Read more

Riverdale Season 5: confirmed to include cut short episodes of Season 4 and other details

Netflix Dhanraj -
The CW has recently renewed the series for a fifth season, slated to premiere in January 2021. Fans are excited for the Season 5...
Read more

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Suraj Pillai -
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a television series belonging to the supernatural horror genre. The series has two seasons which are divided into four...
Read more

Narcos season 3: Know Here, Release Date, Cast And Latest Update About The Season.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The narcotics cartel series ‘Narcos: Mexico’ has been successful at Netflix. This collection has been produced and created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and...
Read more

Queer Eye Season: Release Date, Filming Locations, And All The Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Suraj Pillai -
Queer Eye: Queer Eye is a reality television series. As of now, Queer Eye has about five seasons in total. All five seasons of Queer...
Read more

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release Date, Storyline And Other

Movies Santosh Yadav -
Is Sherlock Holmes 3 going to be released in 2020? Fans across the world want to know if there is a possibility of its...
Read more

The Order Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Much More!!!

Netflix Suraj Pillai -
The Order is a horror drama television series. As of now, The Order has two seasons. Both the seasons of The Order are available...
Read more
© World Top Trend