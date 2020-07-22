Godzilla vs kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Godzilla, King of the Kaiju, has experienced a decidedly tumultuous recent couple of years, lurching from project to project in the hands of numerous manufacturing studios and directors, none of whom have been able to distil down exactly what people want from a timeless Kaiju crushes them up movie. 2014’s Godzilla, kicking off what Warner Bros. hoped would be a massive new monster franchise, laid the groundwork for success, despite revealing about 14 minutes of a real monster. Kong: Skull Island did even more to excite fans, notably when it was announced that both legendary film monsters would form part of a broader, Americanised Kaiju franchise.

Then, as soon as a sequel to Godzilla came in the form of King of the Monsters this last year, it did not so much drop the ball as it did spike it into the ground. The film, which was the first moment from the spotlight of Godzilla, was a forgettable affair, failing to convert the accession of significant new cast additions into box office bucks or critical acclaim.

Now with Kong and Godzilla set to clash at a planned sequel to the very first time, there are hopes that it might get the franchise after a false start. It’ll undoubtedly be a spectacle.

“At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s struggle for its future places Godzilla and Kong to a crash course that will observe the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages,” a formal synopsis from Legendary Pictures reads. “As Monarch embarks on a dangerous mission to uncharted terrain and unearths clues into the Titans’ roots, an individual conspiracy threatens to wipe out the creatures, both good and bad, in the face of the earth forever.”

Leaked figure packaging from a lineup of promotional toys set to be released together with the film (shown above) has contributed lovers their first real look at what the meeting of the two monsters may involve, with Kong and Zilla seemingly facing off on an aircraft carrier. How that works, we don’t know. But we’ll roll with it for now.

Adam Wingard, most noteworthy for directing You Are Next, The Guest, and Death Note has been tapped to direct the sequel. “I want you to shoot those figures severely,” he said in an interview with ScreenCrush. “I would like you to be emotionally invested, not just in the characters, but really in the monsters. It is a monster brawl film. There’s plenty of monsters but at the end of the day that I need there to be an emotional drive to it. I would like you to be emotionally invested in them. I believe that’s what’s going to make it cool”.