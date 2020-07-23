Home Top Stories Godzilla vs kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!
Godzilla vs kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
For months now, we’ve heard that King Kong will sport a giant battle-ax against Godzilla in manager Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong. And a toy promo that is leaked gives us our first look at that now — and it resembles the ax is made from Godzilla’s dorsal spikes!

This update comes to us from GodzillaMovies.com, who posted some pics of the leaked toy. Check them out below.

A sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. It is scheduled to be published on May 21, 2021, and was delayed from a November 2020 launch date on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Henwick, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Alexander Skarsgård, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Here’s the synopsis: When monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for the prospective places Godzilla and Kong on a crash course that will observe the two most potent forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. Since Monarch embarks into uncharted terrain and unearths clues into the Titans’ roots, a single conspiracy threatens to wipe out the creatures, both bad and good, on Earth’s surface.

Are you enthusiastic about Godzilla vs. Kong? Reach us up, and let’s know in the comments below or around Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram!

Rekha yadav

