Godzilla vs kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

For months now, we’ve heard that King Kong will sport a giant battle-ax against Godzilla in manager Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong. And a toy promo that is leaked gives us our first look at that now — and it resembles the ax is made from Godzilla’s dorsal spikes!

This update comes to us from GodzillaMovies.com, who posted some pics of the leaked toy. Check them out below.

A sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. It is scheduled to be published on May 21, 2021, and was delayed from a November 2020 launch date on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Henwick, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Alexander Skarsgård, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Here’s the synopsis: When monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for the prospective places Godzilla and Kong on a crash course that will observe the two most potent forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. Since Monarch embarks into uncharted terrain and unearths clues into the Titans’ roots, a single conspiracy threatens to wipe out the creatures, both bad and good, on Earth’s surface.

