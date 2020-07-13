Godzilla VS Kong Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Godzilla vs. Kong

The movie will be a sequel to Godzilla: King of Kong and Monsters: Skull Island. It is the fourth film of the Monster Verse. The 36th picture in the Godzilla franchise and 12th movie in the King Kong franchise and the 4th Godzilla movie to be made with a Hollywood Studio. The recognized franchise’s sequel will visit two Titans go against each other.

Principal photography started in Hawaii, Australia, and Hong Kong in November 2018 and wrapped in April 2019. It is scheduled to launch on May 21, 2021.

Godzilla VS Kong: Release Date and Cast Details

The Corona pandemic has brought a delay to us, although Godzilla VS Kong was set to release in November 2020. The film is slated to launch on May 21, 2021. The shooting of the movie is awaited, and only the launch wrapped up in April 2019.

The throw of Godzilla VS Kong will watch artists such as Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eliza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir, Zhang Ziyi, Van Marten, along with Lance Reddick.

The Plot of Godzilla vs Kong

The correct assumption for the film is provided as:

“When monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. Since Monarch embarks on a dangerous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues into the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wash the creatures, both good and bad, in the face of this Earth forever.”

This will not be the first time that Godzilla and Kong have confronted each other. Their sooner battle was at the Japanese movie of 1962 King Kong vs. Godzilla. This movie saw King Kong since the victor at the battle’s conclusion. While that movie featured two stuntmen in suits, we get to find that a VFX treat.