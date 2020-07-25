Home Hollywood Godzilla Vs. Kong: Official Release Date, Cast And All You Need To...
Godzilla Vs. Kong: Official Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
We’ve all loved the two movies from the Hollywood, Godzilla and King Kong. Both of the movies are a story of their own. Both the movies separately have made it quite big on the box office. People have always been thrilled to see what powers these humongous and majestic creatures hold. We’ve also enjoyed their conflicts with us humans when we try to take control over them. Both the movies hold quite a huge fan following.

Godzilla Vs Kong is an upcoming movie from the Hollywood and is going to serve as a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The movie has been highly anticipated by the viewers who are very eager to have a look at what would happen when the two most famous and most powerful creatures strike against each other to prove their superiority.

Godzilla vs. Kong has been directed by Adam Wingard with the vision to combine the huge fan base of two most powerful creatures in the history of Hollywood, Godzilla and Kong. The story for the film has been written by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields. It has been produced by Legendary Pictures, whereas the distribution rights to the movie are with Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and Toho in Japan.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the announcement of the release date for the movie. Full information regarding the same has been provided below.

Godzilla vs. Kong release date.

Since the project was announced way back in October 2015, producers were thinking of releasing the movie in 2020 itself. The movie was set to be released on the theatres in November 2020, but the pandemic COVID-19 ruined a lot of plans, including the release of the film in 2020. The revised dates for the release of the movie have been announced. Godzilla vs. Kong is set to hit the box office on May 21, 2021 now.

The delay in the release of the movie has been done keeping in mind the social distancing norms which are quite popular all across the globe. Till then, fans will have to keep waiting for the movie to be released on the screens.

For more information on the latest television series, web shows and upcoming movies, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more.

Till then, stay safe and stay updated.

Aryan Singh

