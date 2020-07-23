Home Gaming Godfall Gameplay Preview Confirms There Will be No Microtransactions
Gaming

Godfall Gameplay Preview Confirms There Will be No Microtransactions

By- Anoj Kumar
In an in depth interview/gameplay preview, the Godfall development team revealed new details about how the sport’s loot mechanics and different RPG components will work.

Let’s begin with some excellent news. The Godfall workforce has confirmed that Godfall is not going to depend upon microtransactions. Particularly, Godfall technical producer Richard Heyne says that they don’t take into account the upcoming recreation to be “a service” and that whereas there are “no microtransactions in Godfall,” Counterplay Video games is planning on supporting persevering with to help Godfall with the intention to supply loads of finish recreation content material for gamers to take pleasure in.

That definitely comes as excellent news. The character of “looter” titles has lengthy made it tempting for builders to attempt to take advantage of microtransactions as a method for gamers to bypass the random nature of drops and pay for the objects they need. It’s encouraging to listen to that may seemingly not be the case right here.

Talking of loot, the workforce reiterates that loot within the recreation will function of mixture of high-powered random drops in addition to structured drops. In different phrases, it’s fully attainable to discover a random high-level drop off an equally random enemy. On the similar time, defeating high-level enemies will reward you with pre-determined drops which are usually high-powered. The workforce has indicated that it’s their want to protect that thrill of probably getting a strong new merchandise after virtually any encounter with out demanding that you just pursue such drops with the intention to entry worthwhile gear.



