God Of War 5: Release Date, Trailer, New Features And Catch The All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
God of war is an action-adventure, slash, and hack on single-mode game series. The game published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and is developed by Santa Monica Studio.

The previous Sequel of all God Of War premiered on April 20, 2018. ANd it was accessible on Playstation 4. Indeed, it is the eighth installment from the God of War series. It had been the match of the series and received acclaims universal for graphic design, art direction, music, storyline, personalities, and combat system. That’s the reason why expectations are high for a second upcoming sequel.

There will be a God Of war 5. It has been confirmed. However, we don’t have an exact date for the release. The things are retained a hush-hush! We can anticipate the God to release till mid-2022 or late-2021 at the latest.

There have not been a teaser or a trailer. We have to wait a little time because of this coronavirus outbreak; things get delayed a bit more.

We do not have a great deal of news about this sequel. It is still under development. But we can only expect a version that is much better with new features and graphics that is astonishing.
According to rumors, this time, gamers can play for single-mode and style and connecting online.

In the 4th, God Of War was able to revive himself. This attribute will also last in God of War 5, but we have electricity, some new quality, or weapon that will kill his reviving skill.

Creative Director and Manager Cory Barlog have said that they have plenty of thoughts for Kratos’ adventures that were ongoing. Nevertheless, he’s not sure about these. And he suggested they have a lot to work on.

Unfortunately, fans have to wait until further details are declared. Until stay tuned.

Taboo is a BBC season drama action tv series.
