God of War 5 :Release date, Price And All The Recant Updates

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
God of War has been one of the PlayStation’s marvelous hits since its debut as a console exclusive in 2005. The blood-soaked, mythological adventure has gathered a legion of die-hard fans over the course of its 14-year lifespan.

Release Date ?

Santa Monica has not officially announced the fifth entry of the God of War series, but a revealing guess could be just around the corner based on a recent job listing.

Two openings for the game studio were published online in late April:

  1. One was for a Lead Writer,
  2. The other was for a Technical Art Lead.

Both job descriptions do not mention what game they’d be focusing on, but we can predict that the game will be continued from its previous set.

As of now, the developers haven’t announced any official release date for God Of War 5. That is because the game is still in the development process.

What Will Be the Storyline?

The game will be a continuation with the previous God Of War game i.e., God Of War 4. In the last game, we witnessed the death of Baldur after the intense fight with Kratos and Atreus. In this game The process of making the game more enjoyable is more focused on.

God Of War 5 Price?

Based on the games previous pricing we can expect the price in India of the fifth version to be about 4000-7000 INR.

Diablo 4: Check Out The Release Date, Characters, Gameplay And More Updates
