Home Gaming God of War 5: Release Date, Gameplay, Story Spoilers And Check Out...
Gaming

God of War 5: Release Date, Gameplay, Story Spoilers And Check Out All New Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
- Advertisement -

God of War 5 is among the most awaited games which lovers have been waiting for since completing the previous title. As fans can’t wait for Kratos to take down the God of Thunder, it became excited as Thor was revealed as the main villain for the next God of War sequel.

Santa Monica studios have developed the game for Sony PlayStation exclusive, where it won the Game of the Year award. The fifth installment of God of War is supposed to be in evolution as the Game manager has teased about it several times. Here are the more upgrades on God of War 5 launch date, gameplay, story spoilers, and chances of Kratos vs Thor since the last boss battle.

Also Read:   God Of War 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates Here

God of War 5 Gameplay and Story Spoilers

God of War 5 will continue the story from the game where it had been revealed that Kratos’ son Atreus is a giant. It complicates a whole lot of things as Loki in Norse mythology is Thor’s adoptive brother that Oden took with him after beating the Ice Giants. God might involve time-travel to demonstrate how Loki ends up as the son of Kratos and War 5 will take a different take.

Also Read:   God Of War 5: Click to know plot, cast and gameplay!

It might be possible that Atreus aka Loki is not the actual son of Kratos and he may have adapted the Ragnarok to be stopped by him. 1 thing is confirmed that Thor will be featured by God of War 5 as the villain who was teased in the ending of the former game. Kratos vs Thor since the final boss battle will be amazing to see in the fifth God of War game which may be branded “God of Wars: Ragnarok.”

Also Read:   Divinity: Original Sin 2 –Progressing As A Metamorph

God of War 5 Release Date: When will it be released?

Since it is a next-generation game, the match is expected to launch on Play Station 5 and likely a Station 5 Pro.

The director Cory Barlog isn’t in a mood to create a God of War match. As for me personally, time is required by it. Sony is determined to release the game on Playstation 5.

It’s expected that the game will probably be released in 2021 however, the date might have postponed due to the prevalent Coronavirus.

- Advertisement -
Ajeet Kumar

Must Read

“Russian Doll Season 2”: The dark comedy of Nadia will be back!! And All Update.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Netflix's Russian Doll's Season consisted of eight episodes for Amy Poehler and Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland, the darkish comedy that was half-hour could...
Read more

The Order Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And Everything You Should To Know

Netflix Aryan Singh -
THE ORDER is a show created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Erikson. The trailer for the release of the series was aired on February...
Read more

Transformer 7: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything

Movies Santosh Yadav -
The name of the film's sequence Transformers. It's attending to be transformers: the growth of this creature.'
Also Read:   Here's Is Everything You Know So far About Red Dead Redemption 2
Michael Bay crystal rectifier the first five parts...
Read more

Justice League 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Reason For The Delay

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
The Original Plan About the Justice League 2 Being announced in 2014 about Justice League two to follow Man of Steel, Batman Vs. Superman, Suicide...
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
Goblin Slayer is another Japanese anime TV series which has been illustrated and adapted through a Japanese dark fantasy novel series. After the initial...
Read more

Deadpool 2 Almost Featured A Brand New Suit For Ryan Reynolds’

Movies Santosh Yadav -
Deadpool 2 nearly featured a brand new suit for Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson, but it got changed since the start of this franchise got"cold...
Read more

Rick And Morty Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Are you watching Rick and Morty Season 4? Well, be well prepared, as Season 5 is now officially declared to soon be released.
Also Read:   God of war 5 everything you need to know!
Justin Roiland,...
Read more

The Batman: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!!

Movies Santosh Yadav -
Although the DC movie America's Sweetheart will feature Twilight star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / The Dark Knight, Led by Planet of the...
Read more

God of War 5: Release Date, Gameplay, Story Spoilers And Check Out All New Updates

Gaming Ajeet Kumar -
God of War 5 is among the most awaited games which lovers have been waiting for since completing the previous title. As fans can't...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Haikyuu Season 4 -- Haikyuu is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. This story revolves around Shōyō Hinata, a boy...
Read more
© World Top Trend