God of War 5: Release Date, Gameplay, Story Spoilers And Check Out All New Updates

God of War 5 is among the most awaited games which lovers have been waiting for since completing the previous title. As fans can’t wait for Kratos to take down the God of Thunder, it became excited as Thor was revealed as the main villain for the next God of War sequel.

Santa Monica studios have developed the game for Sony PlayStation exclusive, where it won the Game of the Year award. The fifth installment of God of War is supposed to be in evolution as the Game manager has teased about it several times. Here are the more upgrades on God of War 5 launch date, gameplay, story spoilers, and chances of Kratos vs Thor since the last boss battle.

God of War 5 Gameplay and Story Spoilers

God of War 5 will continue the story from the game where it had been revealed that Kratos’ son Atreus is a giant. It complicates a whole lot of things as Loki in Norse mythology is Thor’s adoptive brother that Oden took with him after beating the Ice Giants. God might involve time-travel to demonstrate how Loki ends up as the son of Kratos and War 5 will take a different take.

It might be possible that Atreus aka Loki is not the actual son of Kratos and he may have adapted the Ragnarok to be stopped by him. 1 thing is confirmed that Thor will be featured by God of War 5 as the villain who was teased in the ending of the former game. Kratos vs Thor since the final boss battle will be amazing to see in the fifth God of War game which may be branded “God of Wars: Ragnarok.”

God of War 5 Release Date: When will it be released?

Since it is a next-generation game, the match is expected to launch on Play Station 5 and likely a Station 5 Pro.

The director Cory Barlog isn’t in a mood to create a God of War match. As for me personally, time is required by it. Sony is determined to release the game on Playstation 5.

It’s expected that the game will probably be released in 2021 however, the date might have postponed due to the prevalent Coronavirus.