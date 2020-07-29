God of War 5: Official Release Date, Buzzing Rumours And More Updates

- Advertisement -

Gamers just go crazy for a particular game and become desperate about when the new version or updation for it will arrive. One such game that each gamer is eagerly waiting for is God Of War 5. The game has got a separate fan base for itself and they just can’t wait for the launch of the fifth part of God of war.

Cory Barlog is the director of this extremely popular game and without wasting any time he brought down the axe on rumours about the launch of God Of War along with PlayStation 5. Rumours regarding the game have kept buzzing around the internet ever since the last version of the game ‘God Of War 4’ released in 2018.

The Release Date Of God of war 5

Unfortunately, no official announcement regarding the release is made by the developers of the game yet. But Kratos and his son Atreus are expected to come back with new adventures really soon, along with the launch of sony’s PS5.

Both the jewels that gamers are eagerly waiting for, PS5 and God of war 5 are expected to launch sometime in 2021. But we still wait for an official confirmation by the game’s development studio who haven’t spoken a single word regarding the launch, however the hype for God of war 5 is still at its peak.

Buzzing rumours about God of war 5

There’s a YouTube channel named ‘Moore’s Law is Dead’ which has come up with some new features that the game will be having. But lemme add a disclaimer to this, ‘these are just predictions and no official words have been announced regarding these features’.

The very first thing he talked about is the graphics of the game, which will be brilliantly made. It will be such that the players will get a realistic feeling while playing the game and we could predict the awesomeness of the graphics by seeing it in God of the war 4 which was really jaw-dropping.

God of War is the mainstay of PlayStation so it’s quite a natural thing for it being revived along with the PS5. Moreover, the game has been under development for the last 5 years, so it would be really exciting to see what it’ll bring for us.