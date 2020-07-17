God of War 5: Here Are All The Details Regarding It

- Advertisement -

One of the exceptional games of the PlayStations, God Of War made its debut in the form of a console exclusive in 2005. The game is a mythological adventure that has been successfully entertaining the fans for the last 15 years. The most recent update of the game came in 2018. It also brought some updates and modifications. For instance, Kratos was turned into a stoic father figure. However, all the updates have always continued the legacy by sticking to the roots of the game.

And now its time for the launch of the fifth installment, that is God of War 5. Most probably the game will be releasing with the arrival of PlayStation 5. However, creators of the game, Santa Monica Studio has not released any words about the next adventure that Kratos and Atreus will be having. But some many teasers and clues have been buzzing around the internet world.

Cory Barlog is the director of this incredible game. He has been continuously giving some hints regarding it through his social media since March 2020. Moreover, the hints also suggest that the game is in its development stage. He also announced in May that the demonic bird monster that the previous installment has will not be a part of the further seasons.

Apart from this, Barlog and et al have a lot of ideas in mind, which they are gonna implement in the new game, God of War 5 which will release along with the launch of PlayStation 5.

Now you must be wondering what will happen to the father-son duo in the upcoming console gaming generation? Well, here’s everything you need to know about this. According to Sony, PlayStation was supposed to release on June 4, 2020, and the game was gonna join it. But there’s still some time for the game to come up. And it would be interesting to see what album the new game comes up with