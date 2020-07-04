Home Gaming God of War 5: Check out the recent updates on its release...
God of War 5: Check out the recent updates on its release date and other features

By- Simran Jaiswal
God of War is one of the most popular game franchises. At Santa Monica Studio, David Jaffee created it. Its popularity has begun since its release in 2005 on the Play Station 2.

In 2018, “God of War” franchise released its eighth installment of the series. This game can be considered as a mega treat to all the gamers as it is a complete package of adventures with some twists. Unlike previous games, this game is based on Norse mythology. This game gained worldwide acclamation and has become one of the best -selling Play Station 4 games.

This game portrays the expedition of Kratos and his son Atreus. They embark on this journey to fulfill the last desire of Atreus’ mother. On this journey, they face different monsters and gods of Norse World.

After God of War (2018), fans have even higher hopes for God of War 5. So let’s check out the details of God of War 5.

Release date of “God of War 5”

The publisher, Sony Interactive Entertainment, has not yet officially announced anything about the release date of “God of War 5”. It is reported that the game is in its development phase. Considering the fact that gamers had to wait for five long years for God of War (2018), it seems that gamers may have to wait a little longer for God of War 5 too.

What will “God of War 5” bring for us?

Like “God of War (2018)”, God of War 5 will be based on Norse mythology but of course, but of course, this time it seems that God of War 5 will explore Norse mythology in a broader way.

It is estimated that Freya will appear as the main villain of God of War 5. Many interesting battles, perilous monsters and powerful gods of “God of War 5” are waiting for gamers. It is pretty sure that God of War 5 will be very thrilling and won’t disappoint its fans.

Introduction of New features in God of War 5

Fans are hoping that “God of War 5” will have new and powerful weapons. However, no information has been given regarding the new features or introduction of any new weapons or arms in “God of War 5”.

Stay with us for more updates.

