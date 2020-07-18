Home TV Series Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Check The All...
TV Series

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Check The All Updates

By- Shubhojeet Paul
The famous new anime series that made a debut with its first season has become very famous in the world of amines and is continuing its journey with the second season. It is adapted by a dark Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki. The novel has a total of eight volumes among which first was taken for season 1. So, guess what, we can even expect more of such seasons to come forward as they follow up with further volumes of the novel. Let us know more about the second season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

There hasn’t been any announcement regarding the release date of the new season of the show. However, as per the fans, the show is expected to come out by the year 2021. Also considering the current COVID situation, the release of the show can be delayed and the dates might get shifted.

CAST

The voice cast for the second season will return. These include Brad Hawkins as Goblin Slayer, Hayden Daviau as Priestess, Brittany Lauda will be the voice actor for Cow Girl, Sara Ragsdale as Guild Girl, Mallorie Rodak as High Elf Archer, Kyle Igneczi will be voicing Spear Man, Amanda Gish as Mysterious Wizard, Kristen McGuire as Fighter, Kristi Rothrock as Wizard and Tyler Carson as Warrior.

PLOT

The story follows showing a Goblin Slayer whose sole aim is to eradicate the Goblins that are holding prejudice to humanity and causing trouble. Season 1 of the show left us with many unanswered and mysterious questions that can be expected to be revealed in the second season. S1 ending concluded showing the Goblin Slayer defeating Goblin Warlord which left him with many scars on his face.

Though the plot of the second season is not yet known, yet we can expect it to be more adventurous and full of action. Let us all wait for the same.

Also Read:   Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Details Here
Also Read:   Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Cast And What Can We Expect In This Season?
