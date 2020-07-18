- Advertisement -

Goblin Slayer is a Japanese dark fantasy manga series. The genre involved in the series is dark fantasy. The series is directed by Takaharu Ozaki and the producer of the show is Tsuyoshi Aida, Tadayuki Akita, Satoshi Fukao, Noritomo Isogai, Yūichi Izumi, Yōhei Kikuchi, and Mitsutoshi Ogura. The series is starring a great number of talented actors including. The series has completed one season. Goblin Slayer made its debut on October 7, 2018, as season 1 with 12 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season. It is now available on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Cast

The characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Priestess as Yui Ogura, Goblin slayer as Yuichiro Umehara, High Elf Archer as NaoToyamal, and Dwarf Shaman.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Plot

The plot of the show focuses mainly on Priestess and The Goblin Slayer. As in now the plot for season 2 is not much known. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on October 7, 2018. After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a second season. Till now there is so the announcement of the official release date of the season. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. It’s is expected that Goblin Slayer season 2 will be out in late 2020 or early 2021. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.