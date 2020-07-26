Home TV Series Netflix GLOW Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To...
GLOW Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
GLOW is an American comedy-drama web television series that has been created especially for Netflix. This comedy sports web TV series has been created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. The show GLOW revolves around a fictional women’s professional wrestling circuit from the 1980s. GLOW stands for gorgeous ladies of wrestling.

Till now, a total of three seasons have aired on the streaming platform. The show was first released on Netflix on June 23, 2017. The first season consisted of 10 episodes. It gained quite a lot of audience when it was released for the first time. The audience praised the show for its boldness and storyline.

The second season of GLOW premiered on Netflix on June 29, 2018, a year later. It ran for 10 episodes as well. The show was an instant success. It received mostly positive reviews from the critics as well. GLOW Season 3 aired on August 09, 2018. Till now, a total of 30 episodes have been premiered on Netflix. The viewers are demanding a season 4 as well.

GLOW season 4 release date

The show has been a success. The show runners have decided to produce a season 4 of GLOW as well. The show was renewed for a fourth season on September 20, 2019. Season 4th will be the last season of GLOW. The show is expected to be released till the end-2020. However, the official release dates haven’t been released yet.

The show has also been rewarded with a rating of 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Till then, stay safe and stay updated.

Aryan Singh

