Girls from Ipanema Season 3: Release Date, Cast And More Details

Girls from Ipanema is a Brazilian period web drama television series created for Netflix. The show has been created by Giuliano Cedroni and Heather Roth. The show was previously titled as Most Beautiful Thing.

The show has been praised for its storyline by the viewers and the critics as well, worldwide. This Netflix TV series has been directed by Caito Ortiz, Julia Rezende, and Hugo Prata. The first season of Girls from Ipanema premiered on the streaming platform on March 22, 2019 worldwide. The show was loved by all the Brazilians and became quite popular in the country as well.

After the success of the first season, Netflix renewed the show for a second season in May 2019. The audience from all across the globe had high hopes from season 2 of the show, and season 2 seems to be delivering and catering to the viewers’ requests very well. Season 2 was broadcasted on Netflix on June 19, 2020 and consists of 6 episodes.

Girls from Ipanema season 3 release date

Viewers do not seem to stop requesting for more seasons of the show. Demands and expectations for season 3 are already high up in the air. However, it has just been a month since the release of season 2 of the show. So, Netflix will take some time to analyse the situation to be renewed for a third season.

The show has been received very well by both viewers and the critics.

