Girl From Ipanema Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Check The All Updates

By- Mugdha Singh
The Brazilian period drama, Girls from Ipanema, has one more name and its “Most Beautiful Thing.” Giuliano Cedroni and Heather Roth are the creators of this fantastic show. It is set against the backdrop of Rio De Janeiro in the era of 1950s. The story revolves around a young woman searching for her own identity among the Bosa Nova emerging in the city. In other words, we can also say that it honors the resilience of women of that time.

It takes us deep into Malu’s life, and we get to know that she is confused, and her life is all a mess. She is hanging between her life in Sao Paulo, which was quite a conservative one, and her life in Rio, where she dreams of freedom. The show got a lot of appreciation from the critics and audience for its incredible aesthetic beauty and chemistry of the characters. Seeing the love that the first season arrived, the show was immediately renewed for a second season, released in June 2020.

Since the second season has ended, we have been back with the news regarding Girls from Ipanema season 3.

Release date of Girls From Ipanema Season 3

Season two of the show aired on Netflix on 19 June 2020. It had six episodes and ended just a few days ago. However, the streaming service hasn’t made any announcement related to the show’s renewal yet.

But as of the plot is concerned, there are high chances that season three can come up bring a twist in the plot along with it. Moreover, Rio, in that era, was a place that was more open to women’s roles and sexuality. Thus, there’s a reasonable probability for the show’s renewal. Seeing these all, we can expect the show to arrive around June 2021.

Girls From Ipanema Season 3 cast

Season 2 saw all the cast members from season 1 returning for their roles. Thus, we can expect them to be back in season 3 too. The main protagonist of the show, Malu, will be played by Maria Casadevall. Pathy Dejesus will be playing the role of Adélia Araújo. Mel Lisboa will be seen as Thereza Soares, who is another girl struggling to make her career. Many other cast members may return, but no confirmation has been made now.

Mugdha Singh

