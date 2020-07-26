Ghost of Tsushima: Want to learn more about the Ghost of Tsushima?

- Advertisement -

Ghost of Tsushima finish explained: how can Jin’s journey conclude?

Want to learn more about the Ghost of Tsushima ending? Ever since that very first catastrophic battle on the shore against the invading Mongol army – one that almost completely wiped out the island’s samurai. You and your motley crew of heroes have been preparing to rescue the uncle, Lord Shimura, and continue the wicked Khotun Khan.

As you’d expect, after three action-packed functions, you draw on everything you’ve learned at a battle on your travels on your showdown from the Khan. However, that’s merely the start of a tear-jerking conclusion. That means that there will be essential spoilers for your end of Jin’s sword-slashing escapades from here, so make sure you’ve already finished the game before reading. So here is everything you want to learn more about the Ghost of Tsushima ending.

Ghost of Tsushima conclusion choice clarified.

Regardless of the fact, you spend most of Ghost of Tsushima preparing to shoot on Khotun Khan. It is killing the invader that is domineering is not where Jin’s experience ends. Instead, the game returns to its most central preoccupation: honor, the samurai code, and if the way of corrupting both (Jin resorting to killing from the shadows and poisoning his foes). It justify the ends (ridding Tsushima of the Mongols, who hardly play with the rules themselves).

Despite Lord Shimura hunting and exiling you following your winning, and relatively bloodless, the liberation of your uncle’s castle, his forces unite yours at the last assault on the Khan at Port Izumi. The problem is that the disagreements between the two men remain unresolved, which is why you meet with him at the sparring stadium in Omi, where he taught Jin to fight as a child.