Ghost of Tsushima Developers Canceled "Prophecy" Project Leaked Online!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Tvorah’s noble try at avoiding torture and arrest hits a snag when he’s shot within the leg by an arrow. He hobbles his manner by means of varied doing his greatest to battle his closely armed and armored foes till he ultimately defeats a guard (off-screen) and takes the guard’s armor. It’s then that Tvorah references a chamber that he appears to wish to discover earlier than anybody else.

The leaked footage is lighter by way of plot particulars, but it surely does showcase Prophecy’s intriguing world which emphasizes medieval themes. Nonetheless, it’s fairly clear that the sport doesn’t happen throughout an precise historic interval, which raises some questions relating to whether or not or not this was one of many alternate ideas for Ghost of Tsushima that Sucker Punch says they thought of earlier than in the end touchdown on that game’s samurai theme.

Talking of Ghost of Tsushima, it actually seems to be like Prophecy would have featured lots of the mechanics seen in that game. Each titles characteristic almost an identical fight methods, and even a number of the animations look related. That mentioned, it seems that Prophecy might have featured extra of an emphasis on stealth as greatest seen within the footage’s Murderer’s Creed-like rooftop sneaking series.

