By- Shipra Das
One health expert thinks the US response to coronavirus has been so terrible that a new wave of lockdowns across the country is now all but inevitable.

 

  • Is a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns inevitable?
  • Even President Trump acknowledged in a press conference on Tuesday, that the pandemic is going to get worse before it gets better.
  • According to the latest data, more than 142,000 people to-date have died in the US from the coronavirus.

In press conference yesterday, President Trump, in addition to finally acknowledging, after almost 4 million coronavirus cases have been identified here and more than 142,000 people have died, people should wear face masks.

https://www.google.com/search?q=Get+ready+for+another+coronavirus+lockdown+in+the+US&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjloY6X3uPqAhXwxzgGHQThCzcQ_AUoAnoECAsQBA&biw=1366&bih=608#imgrc=erZ0o4awLiqnjM

The outbreak, Trump admitted, is probably going to get worse before it gets better.

Prof. Richard H. Ebright, the laboratory director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology and a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, put it like this: “A second US lockdown has become almost inevitable” to get the virus under control.

New lockdowns, meanwhile, would also serve as a bright, blinking red indicator light for all to see that the US has failed spectacularly at confronting the worst national crisis in generations.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/06/coronavirus-us-might-have-to-return-to-lockdown-in-three-states/

For his part, Ebright says there will be one thing that’s “essential” to breaking the cycle of locking down and reopening — the arrival of a vaccine.

Shipra Das

