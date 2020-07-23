Get ready for another coronavirus lockdown in the US

- Advertisement -

One health expert thinks the US response to coronavirus has been so terrible that a new wave of lockdowns across the country is now all but inevitable.

Is a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns inevitable?

Even President Trump acknowledged in a press conference on Tuesday, that the pandemic is going to get worse before it gets better.

According to the latest data, more than 142,000 people to-date have died in the US from the coronavirus.

In press conference yesterday, President Trump, in addition to finally acknowledging, after almost 4 million coronavirus cases have been identified here and more than 142,000 people have died, people should wear face masks.

The outbreak, Trump admitted, is probably going to get worse before it gets better.

Prof. Richard H. Ebright, the laboratory director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology and a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, put it like this: “A second US lockdown has become almost inevitable” to get the virus under control.

New lockdowns, meanwhile, would also serve as a bright, blinking red indicator light for all to see that the US has failed spectacularly at confronting the worst national crisis in generations.

For his part, Ebright says there will be one thing that’s “essential” to breaking the cycle of locking down and reopening — the arrival of a vaccine.