Get Even Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

Get Even is a British teen thriller series. The first season of the series released recently has received an overwhelming response from the audience community. Based on the positive response from the audience, community development has shown some positive signs towards the second season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Get Even season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Holly Phillips creates the series. The story of the series is based on the Get Even

by Gretchen McNeil. Lucy Martin, Chapman Maddox, Bob Higgins are the executive producers of the television web series. The first season of the series has completed the first season with 10 episodes, each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than million active viewers.

When Is Get Even Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the Get Even season 2 release date. Many might know the fact that the last season of the series has completed recently. Its too early expecting the release date of the second series of the television series. We need to sit back and wait for some time to get the official announcement about the Get Even release date.

It’s expected that the Get Even season 2 will be steamed through BBC Player similar to the last season of the series. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the series. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development regarding the release date of Get Even season 2.

Who Are The Cast Included In Get Even Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the cast details of Get Even Season 2. Based on the information from the leaks and speculation suggest that the most of the cast from the previous season of the series will be retained in the second season of the series with an intention to maintain the continuity of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Get Even Season 2

  • Kim Adis as Kitty Wei,
  • Mia McKenna-Bruce as Bree Deringer,
  • Bethany Antonia as Margot Rivers,
  • Jessica Alexander as Olivia Hayes,
  • Joe Flynn as Ronny Kent,
  • Emily Carey as Mika Cavanaugh,
  • Kit Clarke as Logan,
  • Jake Dunn as Christopher Beeman,
  • Joe Ashman as Rex Cavanaugh,
  • Ayumi Spyrides as Camilla,.
  • Priya Blackburn as Meera,
  • Joelle Bromidge as Jemima,
  • Razan Nassar as Amber,
  • Isaac Rouse as John,
  • Jack Derges as Coach Richard Creed,
  • Elaine Tan as Coach Evans,
  • Shannon Murray as Mrs Baggott,
  • Chris J Gordon as Donte,
  • Charlie Anson as Harrington,
  • Dylan Brady as Ed,
  • Danny Griffin as Shane,
  • Gerard Fletcher as Detective Bartlett,
  • Natasha Atherton as Detective Misra.
Grand Tour Season 5: Cast, Release Date and Plot
