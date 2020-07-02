- Advertisement -

Bill Gates in 2015 warned that the next International catastrophe would be a highly infectious virus . Since the coronavirus pandemic started sweeping the planet, Gates immediately became an authoritative figure and voice of reason on the subject.

Gates has stated the coronavirus has managed to spread more rapidly in the United States due to misinformation about social networking sites like Facebook.

Through the pandemic, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has been something of an authority on how to keep the virus contained. And while this may seem somewhat odd at first , recall that Gates at a TED Talk in 2015 accurately forecast that the next catastrophe would not be a war, but rather an extremely infectious virus.

“Part of the reason for this,” Gates explained,“is that we have spent a huge amount in nuclear deterrents. But we’ve actually invested very little in a system to prevent an outbreak.”

Put Gates has been worried about a virus would impact the world at large. In turn, Gates is much better positioned than many to talk about approaches we can implement to stop the coronavirus from taking an foothold in the United States. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated a significant amount of money to various vaccine research funds well ahead of the coronavirus place the entire world on lockdown.

Gates talked at the Quick Business Impact Council and articulated a few strategies to help combat the coronavirus. One of the interesting points Gate was that social media firms — where many Americans exclusively obtain their information that is sadly — might be doing to provide accurate and helpful info to the public.

“Can the social media companies be more helpful on these issues?” Gates asked rhetorically. “What imagination do we have? Regrettably, the electronic tools probably have been a net contributor to spreading what I consider crazy thoughts.”

And Gates would know a little something about mad coronavirus stories since he’s been in the center of a conspiracy theory which claims he not only knew of their coronavirus beforehand but was responsible for its proliferation. There have been claims that Gates is trying to leverage the coronavirus as an excuse to begin monitoring people that were digitally .

The spread of misinformation is particularly painful because it’s convinced large parts of the populace that social distancing is wholly unnecessary and that wearing a mask is ineffective.