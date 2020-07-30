- Advertisement -

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked in full, as official press renders of the foldable phone reveal the design and the changes in the first version.

Samsung will announce five apparatus at its Galaxy Unpacked occasion on August 5th, and all them have leaked.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of this year and now. With only 16 days left to go till its official debut, a low-quality media render shows the product’s design for the first time has leaked online.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G preliminary specifications

Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5th to show five goods, and the only one we’d yet to see much of the leaks was the follow-up into the Galaxy Fold.

We had a fairly good idea of what it was going to look like and how Samsung was going to enhance the plan, but official leaves and live images had eluded us.

That changed on Wednesday when we got our first look at the telephone from the uncontrolled, confirming the new name and the notch’s disappearance. But another Galaxy Z Fold 2 escape has already begun making the rounds.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G specifications

Launch

Announced Exp. announcement 2020, August 05 Status Rumored. Exp. release 2020, August

Body

Dimensions – Weight – Build Glass front (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back, aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Display

Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 7.7 inches, 180.9 cm2 Resolution 1536 x 2152 pixels (~343 ppi density) HDR10+

120Hz refresh rate

Cover display: 6.23″, Super AMOLED, 1080p

Network

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE 5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps; 5G (2+ Gbps DL)

Memory

Card slot No Internal 512GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Rear Camera

Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom

16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10

Front Camera

Dual 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm

Cover camera:

10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm Features HDR Video [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS

Comms

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Sound output

Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG

Features

Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer ANT+

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)

Battery

Non-removable Li-Po 4356 mAh battery

Charging – Fast charging 15W

Fast wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 9W

A separate leak suggests that the Fold 2 will ship with two batteries with a combined capacity. Of 4,365mAh, and, as the name suggests, it will support 5G networks.Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G won’t be the only product revealed.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Based on a teaser trailer for the event that Samsung shared earlier this week.

We should expect to be introduced to the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7. And the Galaxy Buds Live as well.