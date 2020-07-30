-
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked in full, as official press renders of the foldable phone reveal the design and the changes in the first version.
Samsung will announce five apparatus at its Galaxy Unpacked occasion on August 5th, and all them have leaked.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of this year and now. With only 16 days left to go till its official debut, a low-quality media render shows the product’s design for the first time has leaked online.
Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G preliminary specifications
Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5th to show five goods, and the only one we’d yet to see much of the leaks was the follow-up into the Galaxy Fold.
We had a fairly good idea of what it was going to look like and how Samsung was going to enhance the plan, but official leaves and live images had eluded us.
That changed on Wednesday when we got our first look at the telephone from the uncontrolled, confirming the new name and the notch’s disappearance. But another Galaxy Z Fold 2 escape has already begun making the rounds.
Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G specifications
Launch
|Announced
|Exp. announcement 2020, August 05
|Status
|Rumored. Exp. release 2020, August
Body
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
Display
|Type
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|7.7 inches, 180.9 cm2
|Resolution
|1536 x 2152 pixels (~343 ppi density)
|HDR10+
120Hz refresh rate
Cover display: 6.23″, Super AMOLED, 1080p
Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps; 5G (2+ Gbps DL)
Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|512GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
Rear Camera
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10
Front Camera
|Dual
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm
Cover camera:
10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Sound output
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG
Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4356 mAh battery
Charging – Fast charging 15W
Fast wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 9W
A separate leak suggests that the Fold 2 will ship with two batteries with a combined capacity. Of 4,365mAh, and, as the name suggests, it will support 5G networks.Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G won’t be the only product revealed.
At the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Based on a teaser trailer for the event that Samsung shared earlier this week.
We should expect to be introduced to the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7. And the Galaxy Buds Live as well.